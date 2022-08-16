Read full article on original website
Springfield City Council seeking volunteers for ‘civic engagement’ working group
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman is seeking volunteers to serve on a temporary committee charged with finding ways to get more residents involved in civic life and local government. This week, Lederman announced the creation of the Working Group on Civic Engagement, which he described as a...
Southwick Select Board needs to explain removing ‘hero’ commissioner (Letters)
Southwick Select Board members Russ Fox and Doug Moglin owe the town a clear and honest explanation for their Aug. 6 dismissal of one of the hardest-working members of the Conservation Commission, Maryssa Cook-Obregon. Their action at the Select Board meeting that evening was both distressing and puzzling. Surely they...
New ordinance requires Holyoke city employees to track hours electronically
HOLYOKE – An ordinance passed recently by the City Council requires municipal employees and department heads to track hours electronically. Employees must enter vacation time used and accrued monthly in the MUNIS system. The council pushed a decade ago to implement the MUNIS system, according to Ward 5 Councilor...
MassHire Holyoke celebrates successful youth summer jobs program
HOLYOKE — More than 200 youths participated in MassHire Holyoke’s summer jobs program. On Wednesday, MassHire held a picnic on Aug. 10 at Community Field to thank the young workers and 70 partner businesses and organizations. Yaritza Cruz-Baez, MassHire’s director of Youth Services, said the businesses helped the...
Westfield plans to host International Overdose Awareness Vigil on Park Square
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Health Department is sponsoring a vigil later this month to promote overdose awareness in the community and reflect on those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Vigil is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the...
Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks
Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
Springfield Back to School Party draws youngsters, parents (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — They came for the backpacks and stayed for the food, music and games. Hundreds of children with parents in tow made their way to Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street in the North End to celebrate the end of summer and the inevitable return to school.
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
Speeding plagues Chicopee neighborhood with school, day care centers, disability program
CHICOPEE — For years children have walked and ridden their bikes to Sgt. Robert Litwin School, but speeding on the nearby streets in the residential neighborhood is making it too dangerous. Now the School Committee and City Council are working with police and other city officials to find a...
Holyoke Public Schools ready for Aug. 29 opening; registration for fall sports underway
HOLYOKE — The new public school year begins on Aug. 29 for grades 1 through 12 and on Sept. 6 for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten children. The School Department has asked families to complete the return-to-school packet and update contact information for their students. The district released early and late...
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’
In a reported act of vandalism, red and white graffiti was found Thursday at the Bethlehem House Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton — listed online as a controversial “crisis pregnancy center.”. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a candidate for governor, has repeatedly warned the public about use of...
MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES
The following was retrieved from https://senatorjohnvelis.com/massachusetts-legislature-passes-bill-supporting-veterans-and-military-families/. (BOSTON–07/29/2022) The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
Oops: State Veterans Services agency prematurely announces ‘award’ of $130 million in federal VA funding for new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
The state Department of Veterans’ Services jumped the gun when it announced a federal award of $130 million to build a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. No money has yet been awarded, and the state remains on a waiting list to learn if it will receive the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs construction funding, Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, chair of the Soldier’s Home Board of Trustees, said Wednesday.
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
