MassLive.com

New ordinance requires Holyoke city employees to track hours electronically

HOLYOKE – An ordinance passed recently by the City Council requires municipal employees and department heads to track hours electronically. Employees must enter vacation time used and accrued monthly in the MUNIS system. The council pushed a decade ago to implement the MUNIS system, according to Ward 5 Councilor...
MassLive.com

MassHire Holyoke celebrates successful youth summer jobs program

HOLYOKE — More than 200 youths participated in MassHire Holyoke’s summer jobs program. On Wednesday, MassHire held a picnic on Aug. 10 at Community Field to thank the young workers and 70 partner businesses and organizations. Yaritza Cruz-Baez, MassHire’s director of Youth Services, said the businesses helped the...
thereminder.com

Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
MassLive.com

Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks

Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
businesswest.com

Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture

Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
communityadvocate.com

Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license

WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
holyoke.org

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

The following was retrieved from https://senatorjohnvelis.com/massachusetts-legislature-passes-bill-supporting-veterans-and-military-families/. (BOSTON–07/29/2022) The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
MassLive.com

Oops: State Veterans Services agency prematurely announces ‘award’ of $130 million in federal VA funding for new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

The state Department of Veterans’ Services jumped the gun when it announced a federal award of $130 million to build a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. No money has yet been awarded, and the state remains on a waiting list to learn if it will receive the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs construction funding, Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, chair of the Soldier’s Home Board of Trustees, said Wednesday.
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
