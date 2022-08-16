Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland both get early start to season
With only two starters returning and a host of juniors expected to fill key roles, it would have been understandable if Coeur d’Alene High football coach Shawn Amos had chosen to find some not-as-tough teams to play in the preseason, to help his youngsters ease into varsity football. “No,”...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
Coeur d'Alene Press
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luke West, Coeur d'Alene High
West, a senior, shot a 1-over-par 73 to capture boys medalist honors at the season-opening Moscow Invitational on Monday at the University of Idaho Golf Course. West paced the Vikings to a 308, a 32-stroke victory over Sandpoint. “Luke just excels on the golf course and is a champion in the classroom,” Coeur d’Alene boys golf coach Chase Bennett said. “He’s got his game figured out and has learned how to manage a golf course. He’s matured and he’ll be able to stay consistent because he’s got that dialed in.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gloria B. Klotz, 91
Gloria Badraun Klotz passed away unto her Lord and Savior, Aug. 5, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1931, to Nick and Katherine Badraun in Newport, Wash. Gloria was a lifelong resident of North Idaho. After graduating from Priest River High School, she attended the University of Idaho, where she was a proud sorority sister, a Pi Beta Phi, and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and later in life, a Master’s Degree in Education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 18 2022
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Prairie Trail to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Aug. 19, 2022
Local woman looking for teammates for senior games basketball tourney. A local women is trying to find a group of women her age who would like to play in a 3-on-3 basketball senior basketball tournament at the Huntsman Games in Utah in October. "I am 58 and love to play...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Governor helps break ground at Post Falls interchange site
POST FALLS — The first earth has been broken on the new interchange project at Interstate 90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. To help celebrate the occasion, Gov. Brad Little, rocking sunglasses on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, joined project leaders to dig spades into the ground and let the dirt fly.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Youth Sports Aug. 17, 2022
Courtesy photo This past week (Aug. 11-14) four Coeur d’Alene baseball players were selected to compete in Northwest Baseball’s Northwest Championships 14U tournament in Vancouver, Wash. The baseball showcase tournament for college and pro scouts. From left are Hunter Chambers, who played for team Tri-State; Gavin Helms, who played for team Washington East; Deacon Hunter, who played for team Idaho; and Anthony Karis, who played for team Washington East.
Coeur d'Alene Press
KUDOS: Well done, Post Falls DMV
Once again the Post Falls DMV came through for me on a difficult registration. My husband is a “collector” of old boats, cars and motorcycles; all registration challenges. I have lived in six states and have dealt with many DMVs from Montana to California, Colorado, Arizona to name a few. I always say that if you are destined to end up in Hell you will spend eternity at the Pasadena DMV.
