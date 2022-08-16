CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Attorneys for Plaintiff SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV28-21-7106 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., Plaintiff, v. MISSY V. THURECHT; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as, 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815, and legally described as: LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO, Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815: You have been sued by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Kootenai, Idaho, Case No. CV28-21-7106. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815 and legally described as LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 324 W. Garden Ave., P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816, (208) 446-1000, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, Sydney K. Leavitt, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240, Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated12/8/2021 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/MatthewClark_ DEPUTY Legal#9264 AD#553765 August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2022.

