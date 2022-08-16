Read full article on original website
Prairie Trail to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Locals do well in Cd'A triathlon
COEUR d'ALENE — Nolan Weinstein of Spokane won the Olympic distance race — 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run — in the Coeur d'Alene Triathlon on Saturday in two hours, 2 minutes and 56 seconds. Scott Voyles of Post Falls was third overall and the top...
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland both get early start to season
With only two starters returning and a host of juniors expected to fill key roles, it would have been understandable if Coeur d’Alene High football coach Shawn Amos had chosen to find some not-as-tough teams to play in the preseason, to help his youngsters ease into varsity football. “No,”...
PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87, of Post Falls passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022, at Living Springs Assisted Living in Post Falls after battling Parkinson's Disease for eight years. His wife, Dolores, and two grandsons, Daniel and Justin, were by his side. Herb, one of 16 children, was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Stanton, N.D. The Singer family moved to Rathdrum in 1945 and settled on the Singer Ranch just east of Rathdrum. Herb graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1954. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum "Trentwood" for 36 years and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor in the fall of 1984. Herb married the love of his life, Dolores Schultz on Aug. 21, 1953. They were married for 69 years this month. They had two boys, Robert "Bob" Singer (Chris) of Spokane and Daniel "Dan" (Vicki) of Post Falls.
Gloria B. Klotz, 91
Gloria Badraun Klotz passed away unto her Lord and Savior, Aug. 5, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1931, to Nick and Katherine Badraun in Newport, Wash. Gloria was a lifelong resident of North Idaho. After graduating from Priest River High School, she attended the University of Idaho, where she was a proud sorority sister, a Pi Beta Phi, and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and later in life, a Master’s Degree in Education.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luke West, Coeur d'Alene High
West, a senior, shot a 1-over-par 73 to capture boys medalist honors at the season-opening Moscow Invitational on Monday at the University of Idaho Golf Course. West paced the Vikings to a 308, a 32-stroke victory over Sandpoint. “Luke just excels on the golf course and is a champion in the classroom,” Coeur d’Alene boys golf coach Chase Bennett said. “He’s got his game figured out and has learned how to manage a golf course. He’s matured and he’ll be able to stay consistent because he’s got that dialed in.”
Influencing accessibility
North Idaho College was in the business of making influencers during the Accessibility Camp Coeur d’Alene, held on Aug. 3 and 4 at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Keynote speaker Dan Prado encouraged the more than 60 attendees to surround themselves with communities with similar mindsets while becoming leaders in accessibility.
Northwest Notes Aug. 19, 2022
Local woman looking for teammates for senior games basketball tourney. A local women is trying to find a group of women her age who would like to play in a 3-on-3 basketball senior basketball tournament at the Huntsman Games in Utah in October. "I am 58 and love to play...
Lottery and a prayer
COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to open invocations before meetings to any “nonprofit, faith-based organization within the city of Coeur d’Alene.”. The change will start with the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. There will be a lottery...
Legals for August, 18 2022
CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Attorneys for Plaintiff SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV28-21-7106 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., Plaintiff, v. MISSY V. THURECHT; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as, 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815, and legally described as: LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO, Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815: You have been sued by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Kootenai, Idaho, Case No. CV28-21-7106. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815 and legally described as LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 324 W. Garden Ave., P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816, (208) 446-1000, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, Sydney K. Leavitt, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240, Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated12/8/2021 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/MatthewClark_ DEPUTY Legal#9264 AD#553765 August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2022.
MEETING PRAYER: Wake up, church
I frequently watch the Flyover Conservatives podcast, whose motto is, “Wake Up, Speak Up, Show Up.” Although I do not live in Coeur d’Alene, I feel I must speak up. I have just read the article about the Coeur d’Alene City Council voting to open their invocations to any non-profit, faith-based organization, even potentially wiccan. The saddest sentence in that whole article, to me, was the last one, “No Christian pastors addressed the Council…”. WAKE UP CHURCH! SPEAK UP! SHOW UP!
REJECT HATE: Message that's needed
The affirmative message the four individuals are looking for in their recent pro hate “opinion” piece attacking the North Idaho Rejects Hate project is called the “Love Lives Here.” The declaration on their webpage tells us they formed around the year 2019 and per their statement they are a group of local citizens and business owners who believe in love, unity, and inclusiveness. From your recent choice of words, it is my opinion they will welcome you and expect your donation.
NIC trustees to meet at 6 p.m. Monday
The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lake Coeur d'Alene Room in the Edminster Student Union Building on campus. Trustees are expected to take action on the board conduct policy as well as consider emeritus status for former Trustee Christie Wood, who, along with former Trustee Ken Howard, resigned from the board in May.
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
