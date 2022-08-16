Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gloria B. Klotz, 91
Gloria Badraun Klotz passed away unto her Lord and Savior, Aug. 5, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1931, to Nick and Katherine Badraun in Newport, Wash. Gloria was a lifelong resident of North Idaho. After graduating from Priest River High School, she attended the University of Idaho, where she was a proud sorority sister, a Pi Beta Phi, and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and later in life, a Master’s Degree in Education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland both get early start to season
With only two starters returning and a host of juniors expected to fill key roles, it would have been understandable if Coeur d’Alene High football coach Shawn Amos had chosen to find some not-as-tough teams to play in the preseason, to help his youngsters ease into varsity football. “No,”...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 18 2022
CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Attorneys for Plaintiff SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV28-21-7106 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., Plaintiff, v. MISSY V. THURECHT; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as, 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815, and legally described as: LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO, Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815: You have been sued by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Kootenai, Idaho, Case No. CV28-21-7106. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815 and legally described as LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 324 W. Garden Ave., P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816, (208) 446-1000, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, Sydney K. Leavitt, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240, Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated12/8/2021 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/MatthewClark_ DEPUTY Legal#9264 AD#553765 August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Prairie Trail to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87, of Post Falls passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022, at Living Springs Assisted Living in Post Falls after battling Parkinson's Disease for eight years. His wife, Dolores, and two grandsons, Daniel and Justin, were by his side. Herb, one of 16 children, was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Stanton, N.D. The Singer family moved to Rathdrum in 1945 and settled on the Singer Ranch just east of Rathdrum. Herb graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1954. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum "Trentwood" for 36 years and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor in the fall of 1984. Herb married the love of his life, Dolores Schultz on Aug. 21, 1953. They were married for 69 years this month. They had two boys, Robert "Bob" Singer (Chris) of Spokane and Daniel "Dan" (Vicki) of Post Falls.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Influencing accessibility
North Idaho College was in the business of making influencers during the Accessibility Camp Coeur d’Alene, held on Aug. 3 and 4 at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Keynote speaker Dan Prado encouraged the more than 60 attendees to surround themselves with communities with similar mindsets while becoming leaders in accessibility.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Locals do well in Cd'A triathlon
COEUR d'ALENE — Nolan Weinstein of Spokane won the Olympic distance race — 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run — in the Coeur d'Alene Triathlon on Saturday in two hours, 2 minutes and 56 seconds. Scott Voyles of Post Falls was third overall and the top...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
IDAHO GOP: Time for change
Deborah Rose’s My Turn speaks volumes about the disintegration of Idaho’s once proud Republican party, where Idaho values, honesty and integrity were valued rather than noxious trickery and childish name calling. Idaho is a Republican state where everyone was once afforded a place at the table. Today, especially in Kootenai County, honest conservatives are being stereotyped and maligned by a party run by a toxic mix of racists, cult followers and agitators. Oh how far we have fallen into a swamp in such a short time. The time has come for Republicans to realize there is more to this great state than name calling and assumptions that good people are the enemy.
Comments / 0