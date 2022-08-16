Read full article on original website
Related
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
DEVN Unveils The ‘Wild’ Video
Fresh off of his last release, DEVN has returned with the cinematic visuals for his new single, “Wild.” As the song’s soulful lyrics convey, DEVN is more than infatuated with a beautiful woman. However, things don’t go according to plan in the short film. Just moments after DEVN and the beautiful Black actress get intimate, things take a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, that’s all that can be said without giving the premise of the video away.
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Chris Patrick Shares The ‘Snakes’ Video
Fresh off of the release of X-Files, Chris Patrick has unveiled the “Snakes” video. Directed by Kayla “KB” Bryant, the one-take project captures the energy of the track as the New Jersey native raps beside his crew while sitting atop a vintage vehicle. “Niggas be h*es...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tink Returns With ‘Pillow Talk’
It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
Benny The Butcher Teases Joint Mixtape With Jadakiss
Benny The Butcher logged into Instagram on Saturday and shared a bit of exciting news with his fans. While talking to his fans via Instagram Live, he revealed that he had already recorded a mixtape with The LOX’s Jadakiss. “Yo, [Jadakiss and I] already decided to do the tape....
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tony Shhnow Unveils The ‘Don’t Look At Numbers’ Remix
While Diddy and Timbaland debate whether or not R&B has died, Brent Faiyaz has continued his run throughout the summer. Five weeks ago, the Maryland native delivered his sophomore LP, Wasteland. Building upon the success of F*ck The World, the Baltimore singer’s latest project brought in stars like Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys and Tyler, The Creator. His unique sound paired with his quotable lyrics earned Wasteland more than 100 million streams during its first week. Since then, he’s made the rounds at Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Lip Service and several other outlets.
Offset Teams Up With Baby Keem For ‘54321’
Baby Keem may be on tour with Kendrick Lamar and Tana Leone at the moment, but it appears that he has still found time to tap in with Offset. The pg Lang frontman has produced Offset’s latest single, “54321.” “54321” sets the tone for his upcoming solo project that the Georgia native says is full of “hits” and “smashes.”
Chief Keef Releases ‘Chief So’
At 27 years old, Chief Keef is actually a veteran in the music industry. More than ten years ago, “Don’t Like” set the internet ablaze and earned a co-sign from Kanye West and G.O.O.D Music. Since then, the Chicago native has found success with records like “Love Sosa,” Kobe” and “Hate Being Sober” with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. While Chief Keef may not be as vocal or active as he was years ago, his music continues to make an impact. With records of his regularly going viral on TikTok, the iconic artist’s influence is felt by generations that grew up hearing his music. Now, he’s ready to kick off a new era of his career with “Chief So.”
SAINt JHN Says He Initially Wrote ‘Roses’ For Beyoncé
SAINt JHN is easily one of the most accomplished creatives in the world of music today. The Brooklyn native has worked alongside Kanye West, Usher, dvsn and countless others. As a solo act, he’s also worked with the likes of SZA and Gunna. With all these done as both a songwriter and a solo recording artist, one track seemingly comes up time and time again — “Roses.”
Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’ Tracklist
Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track list for her sophomore studio album, Traumazine. Set for release on August 12, the project will feature Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil’ Keke and Dua Lipa. Traumazine is set...
Taking Over For The ’99 And The: Three Songs From Joey Bada$$’ ‘2000’ To Keep On Replay
The Brooklyn rapper made his grand return with the release of 2000, his first solo LP in five years. Prior to the album’s release, the Brooklyn native hadn’t been quite active on the hip-hop scene due to his acting endeavors. Most notably, he appeared in the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot and the Academy Award-winning film, Two Distant Strangers. However, 2000 assures fans that his return was well worth the wait. Here are three songs from Joey Bada$$’ 2000 to keep on replay.
‘Rap Radar’ To Return In August
For a few podcast fan bases, the last month has been pretty difficult. First, Bomani Jones announced that he would be taking an indefinite absence from his popular podcast, The Right Time. Then, the Bodega Hive bid farewell to The Bodega Boys after nearly a decade of laughs. Not to mention, The Joe Budden Podcast and I Am Athlete have both endured public breakups within the last few years. With all of that going on, one podcast is looking to end their indefinite hiatus later this month.
Angela Yee Announces Solo Radio Show
Angela Yee has announced that she will be parting ways with The Breakfast Club after working alongside RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey for more than a decade. Yee teased her departure from the popular morning show via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
J.I.D. Admits He’s Been ‘Working On Two Projects’
Nearly four years have passed since the release of J.I.D’s DiCaprio II, but J.I.D is prepping the release of his next project, The Forever Story, this fall. Thus far, the Atlanta native has delivered “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. The project is set for release on August 26, but the Dreamville artist is already working toward his next release. During a recent stop at On The Radar, J.I.D suggested that his fans may not have to wait three years for the follow-up to The Forever Story.
Playboi Carti Added To Rolling Loud New York Lineup
Atlanta, Georgia is coming to the “City of Gods” this fall! Rolling Loud has announced that Playboi Carti will take the stage during September’s music celebration at Citi Field in Queens. The chart-topping artist will perform alongside headlining acts like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future. Rolling Loud New York will also feature 21 Savage, Big Sean, Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie, Pusha T and several other top artists.
Internet Money Drops ‘We All We Got’
If you can’t name each member of the record collective, Internet Money, you can probably name all of their biggest hits. Within three years, the collective has produced records like “Lemonade” with Don Toliver, “Somebody” with Lil’ Tecca and “His & Hers” with Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to be forgotten, individual members of the collective have locked in with NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Along the way, they have picked up nearly four dozen RIAA plaques and countless co-signs. Now, they’re teaming back up again to deliver their own body of work. Following the release of B4 The Storm, Internet Money is back with their latest EP, We All We Got.
Britney Spears, Elton John Reveal Title Of Upcoming Collaboration
Britney Spears is on her way back to the recording studio. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Spears is working with Elton John on a new single called “Hold Me Closer.” Little is known about the track’s release date or visual treatment, but it will reinvigorate Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0