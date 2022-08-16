ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow awards another $200K in ARPA funds

Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The Moscow City Council awarded more than $200,000 in additional American Rescue Plan Act grant dollars to nonprofits and small businesses Monday.

The city in December allocated $750,000 to its ARPA Small Business and Nonprofit COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program. It has already awarded $387,000 to the 18 businesses and nonprofits that applied.

Nonprofits could apply for money if they added new services or expanded existing services in response to the pandemic — specifically those that address homelessness, behavioral health, nutritional services or educational services.

Moscow, ID
