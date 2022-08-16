ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

The latest in the Sittenfeld saga, UC's housing shortage and more top stories

It's back-to-school time. And in 2022, that means headaches we wouldn't have even thought about in the past. How worried should you be about your children getting monkeypox at school? And what districts are bringing new funding to bear on increased safety and security measures? Plus, the University of Cincinnati has struggled with a very 2022 problem this back to school season — its own housing shortage. Cincinnati Enquirer Education Reporter Madeline Mitchell will talk about all of those issues.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'Cultivating Place' host Jennifer Jewell coming to Oxford

Fans of Jennifer Jewell, host of the Cultivating Place gardening show 7-8 a.m. Saturdays on WVXU-FM and WMUB-FM, can meet her Sept. 20. The California-based writer, author, gardener, and gardening educator and advocate will speak during a wine and cheese reception 5-7 p.m. at the Oxford Seniors center, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
wvxu.org

Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway

Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Selfies with the CPS Superintendent a big hit on the first day

CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright, who has just been on the job since May, was greeted by smiling faces at Aiken High School Thursday morning as students started the school year. Wright popped into a handful of English and math classrooms at the College Hill school, chatted with teenagers and took...
CINCINNATI, OH

