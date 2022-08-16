Read full article on original website
Kick Off The Semester With Numerous Welcome Week Events
Penn State is obviously the greatest school in the nation, but it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by the size of the campus and the number of opportunities that are available to you at first. Fortunately, Penn State’s Student Orientation and Transition Programs planned a jam-packed schedule of Welcome Week events that you can choose from.
Penn State Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season
PJ Mustipher (senior, defensive tackle) Ji’Ayir Brown (senior, safety) Mustipher, Sutherland, and Clifford are returning captains from last year’s team, while Scruggs, Stoll, and Brown are captains for the first time in their careers. Mustipher has earned his second selection after his first in 2021. The star defensive tackle had an abbreviated season due to injury but was still named second-team All-Big Ten.
Day: August 18, 2022
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener. An Ally Schlegel penalty kick goal and Rachel Wasserman conversion were the highlights of the competitive matchup against a ranked Georgetown squad. Football. Penn State Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season. By Adam Babetski.
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener
No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer (0-1-0) kept things square at 2-2 with No. 19 Georgetown (0-1-0) on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The match was headlined by an Ally Schlegel penalty kick conversion and a goal from Rachel Wasserman. Transfer Penelope Hocking and true freshman Amelia White also made huge impacts on the field in their Nittany Lion debuts in Happy Valley.
Projecting Penn State Football’s 2022 Starting Lineup: Defensive Front Seven
Penn State football is almost back, folks. We are two Saturdays Thursdays away from seeing the Nittany Lions take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium, and Penn State’s defense is undergoing some pretty significant turnover. Manny Diaz is now at the helm following Brent Pry’s departure for Virginia Tech, and...
We Discovered James Franklin’s Starbucks Order
In typical offseason fashion, Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent waves through the college football world Wednesday when he decided to keep his Starbucks order a secret. “I just started drinking coffee a few years ago, and my coffee is essentially an ice cream sundae,” Franklin said. “So,...
Paul DeNaples To Remain Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Captain For Second Season
Penn State men’s hockey announced its team captains for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Paul DeNaples will return as the team’s captain, making him only the second player in program history to wear the “C” for more than one season, joining Tommy Olczyk, who played in Happy Valley from 2011 to 2016.
Planet Fitness On Fraser Street Now Open
Planet Fitness in downtown State College has opened its doors to the public. The gym is located at 118 S. Fraser St. in the former location of H&M, which closed in the summer of 2021. The facility is open 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday. On Friday, it closes...
