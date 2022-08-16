Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools donate three school buses full of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After devastating floods rocked parts of Kentucky earlier this summer, Marion County Schools officials banded together to donate three school buses full of supplies to the affected area, which shipped out Friday morning. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that the idea came...
WVNews
West Virginia National Guard assistance for corrections vacancies fall short of need
In declaring an emergency over low staffing levels at West Virginia’s corrections facilities, Gov. Jim Justice called on the National Guard to fill the gap. However, the number of vacancies and the number of soldiers and airmen involved in the mission are quite far apart.
WVNews
Maryland trio facing charges after Clarksburg (West Virginia) K9 discovers fentanyl
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A trio of Maryland residents is facing a litany of charges after drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in the early hours of Friday morning, according to information from Acting Chief Randy Hartley of Clarksburg Police. Desiree Angelia Lewis, 66,...
WVNews
Gov. Jim Justice celebrates completion of North Central West Virginia Airport project
BRIDGEPORT (WV News) — The culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning for stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport was celebrated recently. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
WVNews
Jenkins receives 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robert Jenkins, trustee at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County, has earned statewide recognition for his achievements. Jenkins is the recipient of the Ohio Library Council’s 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement. This award recognizes library board members who demonstrate...
WVNews
Summer PEBT benefits announced
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition has announced that West Virginia has been approved to issue Summer PEBT benefits. This will be a one-time summer feeding benefit valued at $391 per eligible child. Summer P-EBT will be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia P-EBT card.
