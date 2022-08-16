ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Jim Justice celebrates completion of North Central West Virginia Airport project

BRIDGEPORT (WV News) — The culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning for stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport was celebrated recently. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
Jenkins receives 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robert Jenkins, trustee at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County, has earned statewide recognition for his achievements. Jenkins is the recipient of the Ohio Library Council’s 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement. This award recognizes library board members who demonstrate...
Summer PEBT benefits announced

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition has announced that West Virginia has been approved to issue Summer PEBT benefits. This will be a one-time summer feeding benefit valued at $391 per eligible child. Summer P-EBT will be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia P-EBT card.
