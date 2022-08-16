ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

NetEase (NTES) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

NetEase (NTES -1.64%) Good day, and welcome to the NetEase 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, IR director of NetEase. Please go ahead, ma'am. Margaret Shi -- Director, Investor Relations. Thank...
Motley Fool

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited (EH -6.08%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL -2.96%) Q4 2022...
Motley Fool

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Materials (AMAT -3.36%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later.
Motley Fool

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS 3.85%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Navigator Holdings (NVGS -11.10%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE -4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Lead the Market Recovery

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two cryptocurrencies most capable of leading a broad-based market recovery. The key catalyst for Bitcoin is the sudden interest of institutional investors in crypto as an asset class, as best exemplified by the Coinbase-BlackRock deal. The key catalyst for Ethereum is the upcoming technological upgrade...
Motley Fool

Lithium Giant SQM Stock Drops Despite Earnings Increasing Nearly 10 Times

A sharp increase in lithium prices was the biggest catalyst for the specialty-chemicals company's strong results.
