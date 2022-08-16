Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO