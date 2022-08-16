Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
Boxing Scene
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: My Job is Not Done - Bombzquad is Back!
Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is finally on the road back. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Wilder will collide with Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC title eliminator on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius will headline a FOX...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Breaks Down Usyk-Joshua: May Not Be as Simple as Being More Aggressive For Joshua
There was a ripple of excitement when the champ walked into the Said Airlines Club in Jeddah where this week’s open workout was held, but it was not Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua that were making people turn their heads, but Evander Holyfield. The legendary former world cruiserweight and...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20
Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Boxing Scene
What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua
Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Beterbiev is The Fight I Want, I Want To Be Two-Weight Champion
Callum Smith has good memories of Jeddah. It was at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena that he became a world champion in 2018 and he returns to the same venue on Saturday night in the home of moving a step close to becoming a world champion again. Smith beat...
Boxing Scene
Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing
Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Callum Smith, Badou Jack, Zhilei Zhang, Andrew Tabiti - Open Workouts
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have will lock horns again at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20. (photos by Mark Robinson) Avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) meets China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1,...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Beating Usyk Would Be Best Win of My Career as Trainer
This coming Saturday, heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua will have a new man in his corner - veteran trainer Robert Garcia. Joshua was trained for all of his previous fights by Robert McCracken. The two parted ways earlier this year. Garcia has trained several top fighters and guided numerous boxers to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Deal Reached For October 22 Lightweight Clash
Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to resume his career. The famed Ukrainian southpaw touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin training camp for a planned fight in the fall. BoxingScene.com has since learned that Ukraine’s Lomachenko now has a date and opponent for the event, as he will face budding lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz. The bout will headline an October 22 show on an ESPN platform from a U.S. location to be determined.
Boxing Scene
Joshua Buatsi-Jean Pascal: IBF Title Eliminator Heads To August 30 Purse Bid
Another ordered fight featuring Joshua Buatsi is at the mercy of the highest available bidder. BoxingScene.com has learned that a purse bid hearing has been assigned to determine promotional rights to the IBF-ordered title eliminator between England’s Buatsi and Quebec’s Jean Pascal. The IBF scheduled the hearing for August 30, after the negotiation period expired without a deal in place.
Boxing Scene
Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner
Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
Boxing Scene
Arum Confident Tyson Fury Travel Ban Can Be Resolved Without Difficulty
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, does not expect any issues with overturning his boxer's ban from traveling to the United States. Fury is one of many individuals being blocked from entering the United States - in connection with the US sanctions that were placed on alleged drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.
Boxing Scene
Stevie Spark Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Australian Super-Lightweight contender Stevie Spark has signed a multi-fight deal with promotional giants Matchroom Boxing to become Eddie Hearn’s latest recruit down under. The 25-year-old from Toowoomba in Queensland turned professional in 2014 whilst still a teenager, getting off to a perfect start with a TKO win over Kyle Teer at the Rumours International Centre in his hometown.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: If Joshua Wins, He is The Biggest Star in Boxing By a Country Mile!
The options might be different for Anthony Joshua if he comes up short against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time on Saturday, but promoter Eddie Hearn does not see a scenario where he believes Joshua should retire. Joshua is 32, young in heavyweight terms, but some have suggested that he...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Hopes To Incorporate His Father To Prepare For Jermell Charlo
Undefeated junior welterweight Tim Tszyu is planning to incorporate his Hall of Fame father, former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, to prepare for a planned fight against undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo. The fight between Charlo and Tszyu is expected to take place at some point in the coming...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Comments / 0