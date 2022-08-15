Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Expresses Interest in Playing for the Chicago Bulls Later in His Career
The ears of all Chicago Bulls fans across the world have perked. NBA Superstar, 2x league MVP, and a candidate for the best player on the planet, Giannis Antentokounmpo, has left the door open on one day playing for another franchise, specifically the Bulls. A reporter from Fox 32 Chicago...
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Report: Knicks, Jazz Renew Donovan Mitchell
There are reportedly still obstacles in the path to acquiring the three-time All-Star.
Former Bulls’ Forward Pau Gasol to Have Jersey Retired By Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during the upcoming NBA season. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year, and a two-time NBA Champion. He averaged 17 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.6 BPG across 1,226 games with five different teams. The Spanish big man was a key factor in the two championships he won alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. His illustrious playing career is Hall of Fame worthy, an honor he may also receive in 2023.
Chicago Bulls look back: Kirk Hinrich
A look back on one of the steadying presences in the history of the Bulls franchise, Kirk Hinrich. We are doing segments here on ChiCitySports.com, remembering players who contributed to their respective teams that may have been overlooked and/or underappreciated during their time in Chicago. I wrote one about Ben Gordon and Joakim Noah, so go check those out. Today, we focus on a big fan favorite and a consistent producer throughout his time in Chicago, Kirk Hinrich.
Bulls: 6 must-watch games on Chicago’s 2022-23 NBA schedule
The Chicago Bulls begin their 2022–23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Miami against the Heat, while their home opener at the United Center is on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Right now, however, there are some other things on the Bulls’ minds. One of them is whether or...
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers
As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
Report: Miami Heat Will Play Host To The Chicago Bulls In Home Opener
The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. They were the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Heat return most of their core, including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. The only major departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency.
Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Schedule Release
Yesterday the Atlanta Hawks announced the 2022-23 schedule. Ten parts of the schedule should stand out to fans.
NBA・
