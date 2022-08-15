ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Former Bulls’ Forward Pau Gasol to Have Jersey Retired By Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during the upcoming NBA season. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year, and a two-time NBA Champion. He averaged 17 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.6 BPG across 1,226 games with five different teams. The Spanish big man was a key factor in the two championships he won alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. His illustrious playing career is Hall of Fame worthy, an honor he may also receive in 2023.
Chicago Bulls look back: Kirk Hinrich

A look back on one of the steadying presences in the history of the Bulls franchise, Kirk Hinrich. We are doing segments here on ChiCitySports.com, remembering players who contributed to their respective teams that may have been overlooked and/or underappreciated during their time in Chicago. I wrote one about Ben Gordon and Joakim Noah, so go check those out. Today, we focus on a big fan favorite and a consistent producer throughout his time in Chicago, Kirk Hinrich.
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
Report: Miami Heat Will Play Host To The Chicago Bulls In Home Opener

The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. They were the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Heat return most of their core, including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. The only major departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency.
Chris Young moves on as Rangers GM without mentor Daniels

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Young said he knew when joining the Texas Rangers as general manager in 2020 that his partnership with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels might not go beyond this year. The departure of Daniels was no less emotional for Young, or jarring considering it came just two days after they sat next to each other in a news conference explaining their decision to fire manager Chris Woodward. With the off-field shakeup of the Rangers apparently complete, Young is left with the task of finding a new manager and charting the direction of the roster with Texas on pace for a sixth consecutive losing season. “It’s just been kind of recollecting our thoughts, recentering our focus as a group, honoring (Daniels), appropriately celebrating him,” Young said, “but also getting our ducks in a row in terms of the next steps and what we need to finish out this week, this month, this season and prepare to best position ourselves going into this offseason.”
