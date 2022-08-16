Read full article on original website
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
Here are all the skins in the VALORANT Champions 2022 bundle
With VALORANT Champions 2022 on the horizon, Riot Games is adding new features to the game to celebrate the event. The devs have decided to go down a similar route to last year and have once again launched a new Champions bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops. The biggest feature...
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
How to close the League of Legends Challenges Are Here notification
The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.
Will Diablo IV be pay to win?
Diablo IV, the fourth main installment of the Diablo series, has been in the works since 2019, according to what Blizzard Entertainment presented at BlizzCon 2019 in November. The new action role-playing game is set for release in 2023 for PC and consoles. Since Diablo IV’s official announcement, Blizzard has...
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
All MTG Arena Dominaria United Mastery Pass and renewal rewards
Rewards are coming in Magic: The Gathering Arena with the release of Dominaria United through the Mastery Pass and for logging into the client. The Dominaria United (DMU) set is scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, which is also the day MTG sets rotate out of Standard through the digital fall 2022 rotation. As with prior Standard rotations, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players rewards for logging into the client after Sept. 9 (the tabletop date for Standard rotation). And as an added bonus, players will find extra renewal rewards slotted into the Dominaria United Mastery Pass.
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
DWG KIA backdoor KT to win close series and advance to semifinals of 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs
Most League of Legends fans likely didn’t predict that today’s LCK Summer Split playoff series between DWG KIA and KT would be so close. From DWG’s domination in the first two games to KT almost registering a reverse sweep, it was an intense clash between the two teams. In the end, DWG prevailed over KT in game five and secured the 3-2 series victory.
G2 CS:GO coach says claims that NiKo is to blame for changes are ‘groundless’
G2 Esports’ campaign in CS:GO over the past year or so has been very up and down, and after trending down over the past few months, the team has opted to make a significant roster move. Justin “jks” Savage and new in-game leader Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen have moved into the starting roster in place of the departing Audric “JACKZ” Jug and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen.
Riot establishes ticket sale dates for Worlds 2022
Prepare your wallets and your hype League of Legends fans because the 2022 World Championship is right around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Riot Games has revealed the sale dates for each stage, so fans can get ready to snatch up some tickets before the tournament begins at the end of September.
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
All VALORANT agent pick rates in ranked
As VALORANT’s player base grows and the game continues to develop, many players might wonder which agents are the most popular in the ranked ladder. While we know Jett has dominated the VCT since the beginning and playing without a Viper on Breeze is a sin in pro play, many might wonder what agents other players sitting at home are locking in.
Washington Justice release Happy, vigilante in final wave of roster moves
The Washington Justice has been offloading quite a bit of its players this season, and Lee “Happy” Jung-woo and Kim “vigilante” Jun are the last two players to make moves just before the Aug. 18 Overwatch League trade deadline. Recently, the Justice also sent Kim “Mag”...
Is Tuscan coming to CS:GO’s active map pool?
For a long time, CS:GO players have been waiting for the addition of one of the most popular Counter-Strike maps, Tuscan, to the game. And with the Aug. 16 update, which was added to celebrate the 10th birthday of CS:GO, they finally have the opportunity to play it. In the...
How to get cases in CS:GO
Opening cases in CS:GO is one of the most fun activities you can do in the game. From one of the most prestigious skins in the game to a more common one, the thrill of opening cases should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, players won’t often get luxurious loot from opening cases, but the feeling of opening a case to find a knife is tough to describe.
How MTG Jumpstart Dominaria United works
Designed for beginning and casual Magic: The Gathering players, Jumpstart booster packs return with the release of Dominaria United. Wizards of the Coast will include Jumpstart boosters with all upcoming premier MTG sets, providing new and casual players a way to experience each new set. Each booster pack will contain a total of 20 cards and players only need two boosters to play a game. Players who crack Jumpstart DMU boosters will also get a specific number of upgraded rarity and booster treatment cards.
SANDBOX take down DRX to advance to semifinals of 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs
The 2022 LCK Summer playoffs started off with a bang. Liiv SANDBOX and DRX competed in a best-of-five series with both teams looking for a chance to advance further in the bracket. Ultimately, it was SANDBOX who walked away with a 3-1 series victory ending DRX’s journey in the split.
VALORANT Champions 2022 will feature shiny new bundle, event pass, and more
To celebrate this year’s VALORANT Champions, Riot Games is offering players a new Champions 2022 skin collection, a free event pass, and some exclusive broadcast drops. The new skin collection, which was showcased today in a post from the devs, includes a new Phantom, Butterfly Knife, trophy card, gun buddy, and spray. The skins feature a “custom model effect” that evolves every five kills and a special easter egg.
