Virginia State

Inside Nova

InFive: Body found, school security and thunderstorms possible

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Jaylen Custis, 18, is choosing campaign fliers and headshots as he prepares to be the youngest candidate running for the Prince William County School Board in 2023. 4. Bringing back the guild. Supporters of Northern Virginia’s opera scene are hoping...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy

Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia DMV webpage helps customers prepare for visit

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles launched a new webpage on its website it says will help customers figure out what documents they need before coming in for a service. "We want to make the most of your time,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Marshall, McLean schools awarded for good conduct

Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
MARSHALL, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia BOE sets funding guidelines for lab schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to establish lab schools throughout the commonwealth took another step forward this week with the Board of Education approving formal guidelines for the program. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run and operated by higher education institutions, such...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards

(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
VIRGINIA STATE

