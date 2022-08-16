Read full article on original website
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
Thunder Rosa Comments On The Tone Sasha Banks And Naomi Set Walking Out Of WWE
Thunder Rosa may be in AEW, but she has paid attention to one of the biggest WWE stories of the year: Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the May 16th edition of "Monday Night Raw." "She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people...
William Regal Impressed By AEW Debut Of Top Indie Star
Mance Warner, an independent wrestler who, until recently, had most notably wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, made his TV debut on the August 5 edition of "AEW Rampage" in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley. Warner put in an impressive showing, not just to the fans, but to Moxley's coach in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.
Kazuchika Okada Taking Time Off After Major Family Event
Kazuchika Okada has had a busy summer. Not only did the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion win the grueling G1 Climax tournament, becoming only the second wrestler to win the tournament four times, but he also became a father. Okada and his wife of three years Suzuko Mimori welcomed a son sometime in "the past few days" according to NJPW's English language website.
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE In 2015
The year: 2014. The place: WrestleMania XXX. On the 30th anniversary of "The Show of Shows," Rey Mysterio, a former three-time world champion in WWE and a staple of WWE programming since his debut for the company in 2002, was in the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he wasn't presented as much of a threat. Mysterio was eliminated midway through the match, while Cesaro — now AEW's Claudio Castagnoli — emerged as the winner. It would be Mysterio's last WrestleMania for some time — he left WWE in 2015 after nearly 13 years with the promotion, moving on to new projects with Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, and even a brief appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Kenny Omega Addresses The Crowd After His Return On AEW Dynamite
After being away for nearly 300 days, an emotional Kenny Omega addressed fans after himself & The Young Bucks defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first-round tournament match to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. "Somehow, by a stroke of luck, and because these guys...
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
AEW Dynamite Preview (8/17): Bryan Danielson And Daniel Garcia Collide In Two Out Of Three Falls Match
Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" — which will be sponsored by HBO's "House of the Dragon," set to premiere on August 21 — will emanate live from Charleston, West Virginia. As a special surprise for the show, it was confirmed by AEW CEO Tony Khan yesterday that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will serve as special guest timekeeper throughout the broadcast.
AEW Contract Update On Angelo Parker And Matt Menard
It's generally been a good time to be a fan of AEW tag team and Jericho Appreciation Society members 2point0, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard recently. And now fans of the duo will have more to celebrate, as they will not be going anywhere any time soon. According to Fightful Select, both Parker and Menard recently signed contract extensions with AEW. As noted by Fightful, their report on these extensions comes exactly a year to the day after AEW boss Tony Khan first announced the duo had signed with the promotion. No other details, such as the length of the extension, were confirmed.
CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" started with an absolute bang when CM Punk called out AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston. Since the show aired, it's been reported that Punk went off script when he called out Page for a rematch from their bout earlier this year, knowing prior that the former champion wouldn't appear to accept his challenge.
AEW Rampage Live Coverage (08/19) - FTW Title Match, AEW Tag Team Title Match, AEW Trios Tournament Quarter Finals Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on August 19, 2022!. FTW Champion Hook will be putting his title on the line against "The Reality" Zack Clayton. While Hook was 'speaking' with Tony Schiavone on last week's show, Clayton interrupted the interview and introduced himself to AEW audiences before challenging Hook to a match. Clayton brings seven years of experience on the indies to the table, and has appeared on AEW a handful of times over the last two years. Will this be enough for him to defeat the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil and end his 11 match streak?
NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023. During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Huge AEW Dynamite Match Next Week
In 1998, on World Championship Wrestling's flagship show, "WCW Monday Nitro," "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan defended his WCW Championship against a white-hot, undefeated fan favorite, Goldberg. That night, the arena in Atlanta, GA, sold out for their hometown wrestler, with over 41,000 fans in attendance as Goldberg defeated Hogan and held the title high. The match also drew a 6.91 TV rating, one of the all-time highs for the Monday Night Wars of the late 1990s. However, the decision to run such a massive match on television rather than pay-per-view has been heavily criticized as one of the reasons WCW eventually went out of business in 2001.
Wardlow Announced For Big Six Man Tag Team Match At AEW All Out
All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Wardlow won't be defending his championship at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois on September 4. Instead, he'll be involved in a trios match. MJF's former bodyguard has been feuding with Jay Lethal and his crew of Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt for...
