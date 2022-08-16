ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna

OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Door County Pulse

Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor

The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
HOBART, WI
wtaq.com

Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
OCONTO, WI
wtaq.com

Brown County Reconsiders Single-Entry System for Courthouse

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse was discussed but not acted upon....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County

A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...

