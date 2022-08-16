Read full article on original website
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor
The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Worker death under investigation at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna
"During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours," the company said in a statement.
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
Employee dies at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, OSHA investigates
An employee died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, Wis., sparking an investigation into the incident by OSHA.
Manitowoc Man Convicted for Trying to Escape from the Outagamie County Jail
A Manitowoc man who is accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been convicted in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty due to a no contest plea on charges of Attempting to Escape a Criminal Arrest and Taking Hostages, both as Party to the Crime. He...
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
Brown County Reconsiders Single-Entry System for Courthouse
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse was discussed but not acted upon....
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
Here’s how you can get to River View Middle School in Kaukauna when school begins
KAUKAUNA — Parents will have to get used to a new traffic flow when school begins caused by a major bridge project nearby on Island Street. Because the Island Street bridge will be closed until sometime in November, city and school officials have put together a plan to accommodate traffic.
Green Bay Police arrest two while targeting human trafficking
Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation Thursday that was focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and storm chances
Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
