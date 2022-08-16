Read full article on original website
More birds with avian flu found in Northern California — one county declares health emergency
More avian flu outbreaks have been reported in Northern California, including a backyard flock of chickens in Sacramento County and a large outbreak among 1,500 privately-owned birds in Butte County. The Butte County discovery prompted a declaration of a “local health emergency” Wednesday. It appears to be the largest outbreak...
Missed work because of COVID-19? These California laws and programs may protect you
More than two years into the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus is still circulating, forcing people to miss work to isolate and recover. This can be especially difficult for individuals that do not have paid leave and are missing out on paychecks from their hourly job. Earlier in the pandemic, the...
Gavin Newsom said he would give land back to Native Americans in California. Has he?
When her mother was in a Placer County hospital with the kidney infection that would take her life, Geri Camp received a final request. “I’m dying,” Camp’s mom told her, so matter of fact through the tears. “Will you do my ceremony?”. Now 59 and an...
California is at risk of a mega-flood. Are Central Valley communities prepared for it?
It starts to rain, and it doesn’t stop. Day after day after day. The rivers keep rising. Mud, ash and burned logs from recent wildfires clog the rapidly-rising channels. Levees overtop or burst. Dams strain or buckle. Neighborhoods are submerged. Flood waters wash over freeways. Entire California cities are...
