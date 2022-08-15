Keeping patient and public partnership at the heart of medical technology development during Covid-19: examples of adaptive practice

Read full article on original website
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how to...
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
Targeting Autophagy for Developing New Therapeutic Strategy in Intervertebral Disc Degeneration
Intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) is a prevalent cause of low back pain. IVDD is characterized by abnormal expression of extracellular matrix components such as collagen and aggrecan. In addition, it results in dysfunctional growth, senescence, and death of intervertebral cells. The biological pathways involved in the development and progression of IVDD are not fully understood. Therefore, a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying IVDD could aid in the development of strategies for prevention and treatment. Autophagy is a cellular process that removes damaged proteins and dysfunctional organelles, and its dysfunction is linked to a variety of diseases, including IVDD and osteoarthritis. In this review, we describe recent research findings on the role of autophagy in IVDD pathogenesis and highlight autophagy-targeting molecules which can be exploited to treat IVDD. Many studies exhibit that autophagy protects against and postpones disc degeneration. Further research is needed to determine whether autophagy is required for cell integrity in intervertebral discs and to establish autophagy as a viable therapeutic target for IVDD.
Intra- and post-operative risk of retinal breaks during vitrectomy for macular hole and vitreomacular traction
Background/Objective To evaluate the development of intra- and post-operative retinal breaks after pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) for macular hole (MH) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT). Subjects/Methods Medical records of patients who underwent PPV at Kellogg Eye Center between 1/1/2005–6/30/2018, were evaluated in three groups: group 1, MH/VMT (n = 136); group 2, epiretinal membrane (ERM) without VMT (n = 270); and group 3, diagnostic vitrectomy (DV) or vitreous opacities (n = 35). Statistical analyses were conducted using SAS. Results 20.6% of patients with MH/VMT, 8.5% of patients with ERM, and 5.7% of patients with DV or vitreous opacities had either intra-operative or post-operative breaks. Indication of MH/VMT versus ERM was a significant predictor for this outcome (p = .0112). The incidence of retinal breaks was higher in operations using 23-gauge versus 25-gauge PPV (25.0% vs. 7.4%, p < .0001). Conclusions The presence of MH and/or VMT is a significant risk factor for retinal breaks from PPV, as is use of 23-gauge vitrectomy.
Fetal Brain Damage during Maternal COVID-19: Emerging Hypothesis, Mechanism, and Possible Mitigation through Maternal-Targeted Nutritional Supplementation
The recent outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 or CoV-2) pandemic in 2019 and the risk of CoV-2 infection during pregnancy led the scientific community to investigate the potential negative effects of Coronavirus infection on pregnancy outcomes and fetal development. In particular, as CoV-2 neurotropism has been demonstrated in adults, recent studies suggested a possible risk of fetal brain damage and fetal brain development impairment, with consequent psychiatric manifestations in offspring of mothers affected by COronaVIrus Disease (COVID) during pregnancy. Through the understanding of CoV-2’s pathogenesis and the pathways responsible for cell damage, along with the available data about neurotropic virus attitudes, different strategies have been suggested to lower the risk of neurologic disease in newborns. In this regard, the role of nutrition in mitigating fetal damages related to oxidative stress and the inflammatory environment during viral infection has been investigated, and arginine, n3PUFA, vitamins B1 and B9, choline, and flavonoids were found to be promising in and out of pregnancy. The aim of this review is to provide an overview of the current knowledge on the mechanism of fetal brain damage and the impact of nutrition in reducing inflammation related to worse neurological outcomes in the context of CoV-2 infections during pregnancy.
Deciphering the impact of urban built environment density on respiratory health using a quasi-cohort analysis of 5495 non-smoking lung cancer cases
Introduction Lung cancer is a major health concern and is influenced by air pollution, which can be affected by the density of urban built environment. The spatiotemporal impact of urban density on lung cancer incidence remains unclear, especially at the sub-city level. We aimed to determine cumulative effect of community-level density attributes of the built environment on lung cancer incidence in high-density urban areas. Methods We selected 78 communities in the central city of Shanghai, China as the study site; communities included in the analysis had an averaged population density of 313 residents per hectare. Using data from the city cancer surveillance system, an age-period-cohort analysis of lung cancer incidence was performed over a five-year period (2009–2013), with a total of 5495 non-smoking/non-secondhand smoking exposure lung cancer cases. Community-level density measures included the density of road network, facilities, buildings, green spaces, and land use mixture. Results In multivariate models, built environment density and the exposure time duration had an interactive effect on lung cancer incidence. Lung cancer incidence of birth cohorts was associated with road density and building coverage across communities, with a relative risk of 1·142 (95 % CI: 1·056–1·234, P = 0·001) and 1·090 (95 % CI: 1·053–1·128, P < 0·001) at the baseline year (2009), respectively. The relative risk increased exponentially with the exposure time duration. As for the change in lung cancer incidence over the five-year period, lung cancer incidence of birth cohorts tended to increase faster in communities with a higher road density and building coverage. Conclusion Urban planning policies that improve road network design and building layout could be important strategies to reduce lung cancer incidence in high-density urban areas.
RESTRICTIONS ON HUMAN RIGHTS DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK
The need to take measures to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19 has led to the need for restrictive measures. Such trends require proper scientific and legal analysis, rethinking existing approaches to realizing rights. At the same time, the legal nature and essence of such restrictions should be clarified. This is due to the nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, and such restrictions have a positive effect on curbing the spread of the viral disease. Currently, the vector of major human rights violations is related to compulsory vaccination. It is necessary to continue this research and follow the practice of the European Court of Human Rights. The study used general and special scientific methods of scientific research of legal phenomena, namely: comparative law, formal-logical, system-structural, dialectical, and other methods. The dialectical method of cognition allowed to study thoroughly the national civil legislation taking into account the international standards. The public interest in the form of safety, health, and human life determines the establishment of restrictions in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. Here the goal of the state to ensure the security of the nation and the public interest are closely related. The comparative legal method was used to determine the common and distinctive features. The formal-logical method contributed to establishing the conceptual apparatus and content of current legislation, highlighting the contradictions in current legislation. The system of human rights was studied by system-structural analysis.
Impact of sleeve gastrectomy compared to Roux-en-y gastric bypass upon hedonic hunger and the relationship to post-operative weight loss
‘Hedonic hunger’ indicates the desire to consume food in the absence of an energy requirement. Hedonic hunger can be investigated using the validated Power of Food Scale (PFS). Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) and sleeve gastrectomy (SG) are currently the most effective treatment options for severe obesity. Following RYGB, hedonic hunger diminishes, which may contribute to sustained weight loss. There are no data examining the effect of SG on hedonic hunger. We prospectively evaluated hedonic hunger using PFS in patients with severe obesity prior to and 6 months after SG ( n = 95) or RYGB ( n = 44) and investigated the procedure-specific relationship between percentage weight loss (%WL) and hedonic hunger. Anthropometric data were collected at baseline after 6 months, 12 months and 24 months post-operatively. PFS contains 15 items grouped into 3 domains considering when food is: available (FA), present (FP), tasted (FT) and a total score (TS). At 6 months, a significant reduction was seen in all categories post-SG ( p < 0.0001) and in TS ( p = 0.003), FA ( p = 0.0006) and FP ( p = 0.0007) post-RYGB. A significantly larger reduction in FP scores was seen post-SG ( p = 0.01). Post-SG, a significant correlation with 6-month %WL was noted for changes in FP ( p = 0.03) and TS ( p = 0.03). Post-SG changes in FP and TS predicted 24-month %WL. Post-RYGB significant correlations were seen between 6-month %WL and dFA ( p = 0.04) and dFP ( p = 0.03). Changes in FA, FP and TS were predictive of 12-month %WL. HH is reduced following both SG and RYGB with a greater reduction following SG and is related to post-operative %WL. PFS may have a role as a predictive tool for post-operative outcomes following SG and RYGB.
SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped virus persists on the surface of multiple produce but can be inactivated with gaseous ozone
Due to the immense societal and economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is one of the most important priorities at this time. The global interconnectedness of the food industry makes it one of the biggest concerns for SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks. Although fomites are currently considered a low-risk route of transmission for SARS-CoV-2, new variants of the virus can potentially alter the transmission dynamics. In this study, we compared the survival rate of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 on plastic with some commonly used food samples (i.e., apple, strawberry, grapes, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, parsley, Brazil nut, almond, cashew, and hazelnut). The porosity level and the chemical composition of different food products affect the virus's stability and infectivity. Our results showed that tomato, cucumber, and apple offer a higher survival rate for the pseudotyped viruses. Next, we explored the effectiveness of ozone in deactivating the SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped virus on the surface of tomato, cucumber, and apple. We found that the virus was effectively inactivated after being exposed to 15 ppm of ozone for 1 h under ambient conditions. SEM imaging revealed that while ozone exposure altered the wax layer on the surface of produce, it did not seem to damage the cells and their biological structures. The results of our study indicate that ozonated air can likely provide a convenient method of effectively disinfecting bulk food shipments that may harbour the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Non-Viral Delivery of Gene Therapy to the Tendon
The tendon, as a compact connective tissue, is difficult to treat after an acute laceration or chronic degeneration. Gene-based therapy is a highly efficient strategy for diverse diseases which has been increasingly applied in tendons in recent years. As technology improves by leaps and bounds, a wide variety of non-viral vectors have been manufactured that attempt to have high biosecurity and transfection efficiency, considered to be a promising treatment modality. In this review, we examine the unwanted biological barriers, the categories of applicable genes, and the introduction and comparison of non-viral vectors. We focus on lipid-based nanoparticles and polymer-based nanoparticles, differentiating between them based on their combination with diverse chemical modifications and scaffolds.
Brain aging differs with cognitive ability regardless of education
Higher general cognitive ability (GCA) is associated with lower risk of neurodegenerative disorders, but neural mechanisms are unknown. GCA could be associated with more cortical tissue, from young age, i.e. brain reserve, or less cortical atrophy in adulthood, i.e. brain maintenance. Controlling for education, we investigated the relative association of GCA with reserve and maintenance of cortical volume, -area and -thickness through the adult lifespan, using multiple longitudinal cognitively healthy brain imaging cohorts (n = 3327, 7002 MRI scans, baseline age 20–88 years, followed-up for up to 11 years). There were widespread positive relationships between GCA and cortical characteristics (level-level associations). In select regions, higher baseline GCA was associated with less atrophy over time (level-change associations). Relationships remained when controlling for polygenic scores for both GCA and education. Our findings suggest that higher GCA is associated with cortical volumes by both brain reserve and -maintenance mechanisms through the adult lifespan.
Progression and Survival of Monoclonal B-cell Lymphocytosis (MBL): A screening study of 10,139 individuals
MBL is a common hematological pre-malignant condition that is understudied in screening cohorts. MBL can be classified into low-count (LC-) and high-count (HC-) based on the size of the B-cell clone. Using the Mayo Clinic Biobank, we screened for MBL and evaluated its association with future hematologic malignancy and overall survival (OS). We had a two-stage study design: Discovery and Validation cohorts. We screened for MBL using an eight-color flow-cytometry assay. Medical records were abstracted for hematological cancers and death. We used Cox regression to evaluate associations and estimate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs), adjusting for age and sex. We identified 1,712 (17%) individuals with MBL (95% LC-MBL), and the median follow-up time for OS was 34.4 months with 621 individuals who died. We did not observe an association with OS among individuals with LC-MBL (P=0.78) but did among HC-MBL (HR=1.8;95%CI:1.1-3.1,P=0.03). Among the Discovery cohort with a median of 10.0 years follow-up, 31 individuals developed hematological cancers with two-thirds being lymphoid malignancies. MBL was associated with 3.6-fold risk of hematological cancer compared to controls (95%CI:1.7-7.7,P<0.001) and 7.7-fold increased risk for lymphoid malignancies (95%CI:3.1-19.2,P<0.001). LC-MBL was associated with 4.3-fold risk of lymphoid malignancies (95%CI:1.4-12.7,P=0.009); HC-MBL had a 74-fold increased risk (95%CI:22-246,P<0.001). In this large screening cohort, we observed similar survival among individuals with and without LC-MBL, yet individuals with LC-MBL have a 4-fold increased risk of lymphoid malignancies. Accumulating evidence indicates that there are clinical consequences to LC-MBL, a condition that affects 8-10 million adults in the United States.
Associations between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Emergency Department Utilization in an Adult Medicaid Population
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 19(16):10149. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are widely prevalent but unevenly distributed in the United States, with disadvantaged groups, especially those with low socioeconomic status, being more likely to experience them. ACEs have been linked to poor health outcomes in adulthood. In this study, we examined the association between ACEs and emergency department (ED) utilization using a cross-sectional life-course survey of low-income adults matched to Medicaid enrollment and claims data. Surveys were obtained from 2348 Medicaid-enrolled adults in the Portland, OR metropolitan area; 1133 were used in this analysis. We used a two-part regression model to estimate the association between ACE score and both ever using the ED and frequency of ED use in the year after survey completion. We also evaluated a set of potentially protective factors to see if they impacted the relationship between ED use and ACE score. We found that participants with a higher ACE score were more likely to obtain any emergency services care (odds ratio (OR)=1.11, p=0.011), but ACE score did not predict how frequently they would utilize those services. Close social relationships were found to be protective against high ED utilization for those with high ACE scores. Upstream prevention efforts that identify places to intervene in childhood and incorporate trauma-informed strategies into ED care in adulthood have the potential to decrease ED use.
Colorectal cancer risk in association with colorectal cancer as a second malignancy in relatives: a nationwide cohort study
Background Increasing number of individuals will have first-degree relatives (FDRs) diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC), as a second primary malignancy (CRCa-2) after a non-CRC cancer. We aimed to estimate whether and to what extent a family history of CRCa-2 is associated with an increased CRC risk. Methods In this Swedish nationwide cohort study, rate ratio (RR) and cumulative incidence of CRC were estimated among 172,531 individuals with a family history of CRC as a first primary malignancy (CRCa-1) and 17,830 with a family history of CRCa-2, respectively, using individuals without cancer family history as the reference group. Results A cumulative incidence of CRC by age 80 was 6.3 and 5.6% for individuals with a parental and a sibling family history of CRCa-2, respectively. RRs of CRC for one FDR diagnosed with CRCa-1 and CRCa-2 were respectively 1.72 (95% CI, 1.65–1.79) and 1.50 (1.32–1.70); the latter RR was lower than the former ( P = 0.0356), but no difference was observed after adjusting age of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationship ( P = 0.6898). Increased RRs were found to be associated with a CRCa-2 diagnosis in FDR that occured after cancers in upper aerodigestive tract, breast, prostate, kidney and nervous system. Conclusions Individuals who have relatives with CRCa-2 have an increased risk of CRC, but the magnitude is lower than those having relatives with CRCa-1, which is related to different ages of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationships.
