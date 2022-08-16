ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

wbap.com

Help for First-Time Home Buyers in Texas

In partnership with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas [FHLB] have already doled out thousands of dollars assist local families with first time home purchases. FNB-Texas says the funds help with down payments and closing costs which are often barriers to home ownership.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Investor Acquires Local Mixed-Use Development

A Dallas-based property investment firm recently bought a mixed-use development in Fort Worth. Crockett Row now belongs to Younger Partners Investments, the commercial real estate company announced. The property is a retail and office village located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District on the southeast corner of University Drive and West 7th Street.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area

The Home in Westlake, a transitional style estate with clean lines, stunning steel, glass doors throughout, Ipe wood accents and spacious outdoor entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1714 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Watson (Phone: 817-501-1923) & Cheryl Staley (Phone: 817-939-7131) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Mouser Electronics breaks ground on expansion of global distribution center in Mansfield

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
MANSFIELD, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Omni expansion part of $2 billion in planned downtown development

FORT WORTH, Texas — An expansion of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is the latest in a long list of development projects in the city’s downtown. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented plans for the Omni’s expansion which had been paused shortly after approval in early 2020.
FORT WORTH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Could DFW lose its spot as the top luxury home market in Texas?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led Texas in luxury home sales for the last five years, but according to the Texas A&M Texas Real Estate Research Center, it could be edged out soon by Austin. According to the research center, the number of luxury homes sold in Austin from January...
DALLAS, TX
KIII TV3

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

