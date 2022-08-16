ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

iheart.com

Omaha Police Investigate Three Shootings

Omaha Police Wednesday morning are working different crime scenes as they investigate early morning shootings that have left three people hospitalized. There are reports one person was wounded near 56th and Ames Avenue, and, about the same time, another person was shot at 24th and Ellison Avenue. Those two victims...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Three shooting victims reported early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning and Omaha police are investigating. The first shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. near 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police said they found a man shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Marquez Booth, to the hospital with critical injuries.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop

Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE

