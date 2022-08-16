Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Three Shootings
Omaha Police Wednesday morning are working different crime scenes as they investigate early morning shootings that have left three people hospitalized. There are reports one person was wounded near 56th and Ames Avenue, and, about the same time, another person was shot at 24th and Ellison Avenue. Those two victims...
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
KETV.com
Three shooting victims reported early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning and Omaha police are investigating. The first shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. near 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police said they found a man shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Marquez Booth, to the hospital with critical injuries.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
KETV.com
Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Robert "Bob" Franzese, founder of the Omaha Sports Academy, pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges Friday in Douglas County. Franzese, who was facing two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, was sentenced to four years of probation for one count of theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $5,000.
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
