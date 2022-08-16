Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
salemleader.com
Fill the bus
You can help Mosier Family Chiropractic fill a bus with school supplies for local Washington County school children in need. The promotion runs through Aug. 31, 2022. New patients who donate school supplies valued at $20 or more can receive a free consult, exam, X-rays (if needed) and report of findings. Regular patients are encouraged to contribute supplies, too!
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
953wiki.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Madison, IN— Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as it gears up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers will be increasing patrols designed to target those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious but stable condition” after being shot. […]
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints for several weeks
The Greenville Police Department says is will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Enforcement Campaign. The efforts began August 17 and will run through September 5. Police say they are setting up checkpoints in areas where statistics show an increased number of crashes have...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Wave 3
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
