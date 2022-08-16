Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.

