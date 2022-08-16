Read full article on original website
KTAL
2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
KSLA
SPD makes arrests in connection to Stockwell Ave. shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. There they found a female suffering from at least one gunshot to the neck. She was transported to Ochsner LSU health, where it was determined her injuries were non-life-threatening.
KTBS
Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
KTBS
Bossier City man arrested in connection with I-20 deadly shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 20. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the death of Chase Brownfield, 29, of Shreveport. Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit determined Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute...
redriverparishjournal.com
Two Coushatta men arrested on cruelty to a juvenile and other charges
Coushatta Police arrested two men August 5th and 7th on various charges including 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Larry James Rainey was arrested August 5th on charges of 2nd Degree cruelty to a juvenile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic abuse aggravated assault. His total bond was set at $20,000. The weekly arrest report indicated he had not posted bail as of last Friday.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in Grambling burglary
A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
bossierpress.com
Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department. with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August. 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening. injuries was found in...
KTAL
GPD seize hundreds of ecstasy pills in traffic stop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police arrested a Texas woman after they say officers found hundreds of ecstasy pills in her car Wednesday morning. Police stopped her car for allegedly running a stop sign. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered over 200 MDMA pills, approximately 12 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
KTAL
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide, New Video Evidence Released
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Trying to Catch Man for Check Fraud
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. On July 8, 2022 the victim found that a check was counterfeited and cashed in another jurisdiction. The check was made out in the amount of $31.97 to Yacht Club Production.
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile division is looking for two teens who ran away from a youth shelter in July. Posts on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page say that 17-year-old Amyiah Davis and 16-year-old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter on July 31.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shots fired incident in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
KSLA
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
KSLA
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been charged after reportedly stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from his employer and selling it off. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Justin Price, 32, was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a certain fuel company reported Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from various worksites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17.
