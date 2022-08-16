Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!. Come out for Groovin’...
mix929.com
Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!
With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival
There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season
Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons –...
WSMV
More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Jazz on the Lawn, Downtown @ Sundown and Movies in the Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s summer festival weekend in Clarksville, with three big summer mainstays coming up. Jazz on the Lawn: The next big show, featuring Tina Brown, is Saturday from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Tyme opens at 3 p.m. and Tina Brown at 6:30. Tickets are $5 for adults, 17 and younger free.
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
williamsonhomepage.com
Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival
Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre,...
Report: 77% of downtown Nashville retail, dining locally based
The Second Quarter Market Conditions Report from the Nashville Downtown Partnership breaks down the downtown retail and restaurant operators. It shows 77% of them are locally based, 11% are national, and 12% are regional.
Breakfast biscuit trip turns into $1M lottery win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
Center for the Arts Presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’
The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and 2021, things didn’t quite go as planned.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
