Nashville, TN

WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
mix929.com

Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!

With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival

There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Jazz on the Lawn, Downtown @ Sundown and Movies in the Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s summer festival weekend in Clarksville, with three big summer mainstays coming up. Jazz on the Lawn: The next big show, featuring Tina Brown, is Saturday from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Tyme opens at 3 p.m. and Tina Brown at 6:30. Tickets are $5 for adults, 17 and younger free.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
FRANKLIN, TN
rejournals.com

Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point

One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District

Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
SMYRNA, TN
WREG

Breakfast biscuit trip turns into $1M lottery win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
UNIONVILLE, TN
