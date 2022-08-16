School is back — and so are speed zones. What to know about the laws in South Florida

See those flashing lights near a school? That means you’ll need to slow down.

Classes open again this week in South Florida — Tuesday in Broward, Wednesday in Miami-Dade — and that means school zones will be in effect. Most speed zones limit drivers to 15 mph during morning and afternoon hours.

If you exceed the speed and get caught, you’re looking at a ticket. And remember: Police officers are always around schools, and even in greater numbers the first few days.

Here’s what you should know:

Speed zone fines

▪ Drivers should keep in mind that tickets for speeding in a Florida school zone are double than regular speeding tickets.

▪ Speeding tickets for exceeding the school zone speed limit by 1-9 mph can lead to a $50 fine. That amount keeps going up with the maximum fine being $500 for speeding 30 mph or more.

▪ Police can also issue tickets, with a minimum of $60, if drivers are caught going through a school zone with phone in hand, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles .

Miami-Dade County school zones

▪ The speed limit in Miami-Dade County for all public and private schools is 15 mph, except for some high schools where the limit may be 20 mph.

▪ The speed limit is enforced 30 minutes before and after a school’s start and end times.

▪ Times for schools vary on grade levels and school programs, so take note of the signs that you pass each day on your commute.

▪ Start and end times for elementary schools vary depending on grade level.

▪ Kindergarten to first grade generally run from 8:20 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. while second to eighth grade generally run from 8:35 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

▪ School times for middle schools generally run from 9:10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

▪ School times for high schools will generally run from 7:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Broward County school zones

▪ The speed limit in Broward County for all public and private schools is 15 mph.

▪ The school zone speed limit is enforced 30 minutes before and after a school’s start and end times.

▪ Each school has a different hours, regardless of grade level. Broward County Public Schools has the times for each school online . Take note of the hours on signs that you pass along your commute.

Monroe County school zones

▪ The speed limit in Monroe County for all public and private schools is 15 mph.

▪ The school zone speed limit is enforced 30 minutes before and after a school’s start and end times.

▪ Each school has a different start and end time, regardless of grade level. Monroe County Public Schools has the times for each school online .