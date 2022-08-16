Read full article on original website
Related
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week One
Football Fans, Middle Tennessee high school football is here!. The season officially begins on August 19th, and we have your week one schedule. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. The games will be...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
This high school football season includes increased security for the games
ATLANTA — This high school football season, the Friday night lights also shine a light on something else – increased security for the games. “It’s football. It’s the south. Whatever it’s gonna take to keep kids safe,” said parent Lauren Waits at Friday’s game at Midtown High School in Atlanta.
Rival football teams come together to honor sophomore killed in Butler Twp. shooting
CLAYTON — Friday marks two weeks since four people were killed in Butler Township and the community is still showing support for those grieving. One of the victims, 15 year old Kayla Anderson, was a sophomore at Butler High School which had it football game of the year Friday night.
Demarius Foster rushes for 306 yards, 3 touchdowns in Dorman football win over Greenville
ROEBUCK — It was Demarius Foster's world, and the Greenville High defense was just living in it. As he streaked down the field for a 73-yard touchdown run, one that gave Dorman a lead it wouldn't lose against the Red Raiders, he showed maturity, age and another level of burst. Last season Foster broke onto the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakota West snares victory from St. Xavier after trailing all game
In what possibly could be a playoff preview game, Lakota West held the lead for 21 seconds vs. St. Xavier. It was the final 21 seconds as seniors Mitch Bolden and Ben Minich hooked up for the game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass giving the Firebirds the ultimate 16-13 win. St. Xavier...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0