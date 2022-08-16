ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Hendersonville, who won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, August 15, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Georgia McCardle

Georgia McCardle, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County. She retired as an Office Manager at a Medical Clinic in Panama City Beach, Florida. Georgia was preceded in death...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on their 2021 album Watchhouse, the ascendant roots music stars share a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. You can see at The Ryman on September, 2 -3.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Inaugural Bull Rider Team Competition Comes to Nashville

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Stampede Days will be coming to Nashville from August 19 through August 22, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first-ever professional bull riding team event to take place in Nashville, and the inaugural year of the Nashville Stampede team. Two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge

On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
