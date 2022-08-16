Read full article on original website
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season
Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons –...
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!. Come out for Groovin’...
Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival
Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre,...
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
Center for the Arts Presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’
The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and 2021, things didn’t quite go as planned.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Get Your Tickets Now for The Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls Taking Place in September
Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls is set for Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129). This event is 3+ years in the making! The last Paws & Pearls was a HUGE success in April...
Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week
Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin is set for September 24-25, 2022. If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doens’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at 10 am, the festival is releasing single day tickets. There is a limited supply.
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Hendersonville, who won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, August 15, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
OBITUARY: Georgia McCardle
Georgia McCardle, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County. She retired as an Office Manager at a Medical Clinic in Panama City Beach, Florida. Georgia was preceded in death...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’. Tuesday, August 16, 8...
Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN
You can meet country artist Walker Hayes in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers. On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper. The name “Craig” may sound familiar to fans...
New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on their 2021 album Watchhouse, the ascendant roots music stars share a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. You can see at The Ryman on September, 2 -3.
Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center
A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Inaugural Bull Rider Team Competition Comes to Nashville
Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Stampede Days will be coming to Nashville from August 19 through August 22, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first-ever professional bull riding team event to take place in Nashville, and the inaugural year of the Nashville Stampede team. Two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride...
Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge
On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident
Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.
