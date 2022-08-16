Indiana State Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. 25 year-old Davis Miller of Worthington is charged with armed robbery and intimidation in both cases. The two armed robberies happened around six weeks apart — the first was on July third, and the second was over the weekend — on August 13th. Both times, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO