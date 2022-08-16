ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxBMW_0hImlJpy00
South Korea Bill Gates South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Bill Gates before a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP) (Ahn Jung-won)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to become more involved in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Representing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s foreign and health ministries pledging further partnerships in projects aimed at improving public health tools in the developing world and advancing vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases.

Seoul also promised stronger support for key projects backed by the Gates foundation, including the Global Fund, which focuses on HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and the non-profit groups CEPI and GAVI, which along with the World Health Organization co-lead the COVAX distribution program that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health.

He noted South Korea’s strength in public health tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country’s pledge to donate $200 million to COVAX.

“There’s a lot we need to do together –- we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists,” Gates said in his speech at the National Assembly. “But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans.”

Gates later met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who described government plans to promote the country’s bio-health industry and expressed a willingness to further cooperate with the Gates foundation to “improve the health of global citizens.”

Gates said South Korea has been a “good partner” in his foundation’s health projects, including development of more accessible COVID-19 vaccines and work on HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

“We hope we can do more together,” Gates said, according to Yoon’s office.

Gates also met leaders of the SK business group to discuss cooperation on health projects. SK’s pharmaceutical arm, SK Bioscience, produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent coronavirus infections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
960 The Ref

WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization described the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.”
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry

CHONGQING, China — (AP) — Ships crept down the middle of the Yangtze on Friday after China's driest summer in six decades left one of the mightiest rivers barely half its normal width and set off a scramble to contain the damage to a weak economy in a politically sensitive year.
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

US lawmakers meet detained Philippine opposition leader

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who was once banned from the Philippines by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday met a long-detained Filipino opposition leader, whom he says was wrongfully imprisoned under Duterte and should be freed. Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and a...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Gates Foundation adds Gayle, Dhawan as independent trustees

As the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to expand its governance, it announced Thursday that it has added two trustees to its board. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, and Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO of the Convergence Foundation in India, will join the three other outside board members named in January: Strive Masiyiwa, Baroness Nemat (Minouche) Shafik, Thomas J. Tierney. The foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, is also a board member. Along with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, they will oversee the $70 billion philanthropy, which was recently enlarged when Bill Gates announced he was pumping $20 billion into the fund.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Health Disparities#Melinda Gates Foundation#The Global Fund#Cepi#South Korean
960 The Ref

Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an...
TRAVEL
960 The Ref

Finnish PM defends dancing, takes drug test to clear herself

COPENHAGEN. Denmark — (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.
EUROPE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy