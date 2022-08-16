Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival
There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!. Come out for Groovin’...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Center for the Arts Presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’
The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and 2021, things didn’t quite go as planned.
Get Your Tickets Now for The Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls Taking Place in September
Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls is set for Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129). This event is 3+ years in the making! The last Paws & Pearls was a HUGE success in April...
After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season
Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons –...
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
mix929.com
Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!
With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Top tier performance from cake-sculpting family at Wilson County Fair
This week marks the return of the Wilson County Fair, now also known as the Tennessee State Fair. It's a tradition for many families. One particular family's tradition has been catching attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cannoncourier.com
4th Annual Hemp Fest In Smithville This Weekend
The Fourth Annual Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest, a celebration of Tennessee cannabis industries, sets up in Smithville this Saturday, August 20, on the grounds of Bert Driver Nursery. Anyone interested in hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, and its many uses will have an opportunity to meet Tennessee...
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date. The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet visitors with their fall colors. Cheekwood Harvest is presented by the Tractor Supply Company Foundation.
Peaches and Cream? Sounds like Peach Pie Day!
There’s nothing that says summer in the South more than a sweet, ice cream-topped Peach Pie, which is why Papa C’s Pies believes everyone should celebrate this delicious treat on August 24 – National Peach Pie Day. But if you ever wondered if peach pie is truly...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
williamsonherald.com
18th Williamson County Fair ‘largest we’ve ever had,’ organizers say
Despite thunderstorms and a few very hot days, the 18th Williamson County Fair, dubbed “An All-American Fair,” was “by far the largest fair we’ve ever had,” according to Williamson County Mayor and Fair Board Chair Rogers Anderson. “We heard comments like ‘there was a lot...
williamsonhomepage.com
Annual fish fry is back again at Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival
Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre,...
New rides added to State Fair include monster trucks, Minecraft funhouse
Hold on to your hats Tennesseans, the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair will be adding nine new rides to the midway!
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0