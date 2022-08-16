ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival

There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
mix929.com

Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!

With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
Rutherford Source

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
cannoncourier.com

4th Annual Hemp Fest In Smithville This Weekend

The Fourth Annual Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest, a celebration of Tennessee cannabis industries, sets up in Smithville this Saturday, August 20, on the grounds of Bert Driver Nursery. Anyone interested in hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, and its many uses will have an opportunity to meet Tennessee...
Rutherford Source

Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date. The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet visitors with their fall colors. Cheekwood Harvest is presented by the Tractor Supply Company Foundation.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
williamsonhomepage.com

Annual fish fry is back again at Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

