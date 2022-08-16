Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
A disastrous action flop brings gratuitous violence to the Netflix charts
Miguel Sapochnik has established himself as one of the finest television directors of the last decade, but his behind-the-camera career hardly got off to the most auspicious of starts when sci-fi actioner Repo Men landed with a dull thud in 2010. Despite boasting the unlikely-but-appealing central duo of Jude Law...
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March
Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
‘She-Hulk’ star says she took the part to best ‘Deadpool’ at breaking the fourth wall
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall. “Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I...
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors
The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
Film fans have plenty to say on Quentin Tarantino’s infamous recurring motif
Quentin Tarantino has many recurring motifs in his movies. There’s the fictional “Red Apple” cigarette brand, shots from inside the trunk of a car, and “Fruit Brute” cereal. Perhaps the most notorious is (you guessed it) the repeated close-ups of women’s feet. There are...
Taylor Lautner’s fiancée, Taylor Dome, will take his last name after marriage, becoming… you get it
No stranger to dating people with the same first name as himself, Taylor Lautner has again played to type, and his fiancée Taylor Dome is going to take his last name when they marry. You can work out the rest. Having previously dated Taylor Swift during the height of...
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
Fans praise a DCEU veteran who was in dire need of a glow-up
The state of the DC Extended Universe has been hotly debated lately — especially after the controversial decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the near-completed HBO Max original movie Batgirl — however, fans are appreciating the glow-up that happened for Joel Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag. Rick...
Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ kids weigh in
Is there life on other planets? Are humans fundamentally good or evil? Do we have free will? All these questions are merely metaphysical claptrap in the face of the greatest conundrum of the 21st century: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? A source very close to the heart of the matter may finally have an answer for us.
‘The Rings of Power’ composer details what it was like to work with Howard Shore
Bear McCreary is hardly an unrecognized name among original soundtrack composers, but taking over from Howard Shore in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must have still given him a creative fright unlike any other. Most people would recognize McCreary as the man behind the music of...
