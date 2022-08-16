Read full article on original website
China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study
China’s sabre-rattling around Taiwan underlines the need for Australia to be prepared for conflict in the South China Sea. With its growing navy and air force, and the bases it has built throughout the area, China is increasingly capable of disrupting shipping lanes crucial to Australia’s exports and imports. Of particular concern is our reliance on liquid fuels imported via South China Sea shipping routes. This reliance has become more pronounced over the past few decades as all but two local refineries have closed. So even while we export crude oil, we import about 90% of refined fuels. Our research team was commissioned...
Bloomberg
China’s Banks Set to Cut Key Rates Amid Covid, Property Slumps
Chinese banks will likely trim their benchmark loan prime rates Monday for the first time in months to help spur borrowing demand and reverse a sharp slump in consumer and business sentiment. The one-year loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate for banks --is expected to be...
Bloomberg
China’s Economy Has Hidden Pockets of Strength
This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a boomerang employee of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here . If you employ human American workers in the year 2022, there are a couple of key employee-behavior trends of which you should be aware.
Bloomberg
Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops
Longquan, China (AP) -- Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Bloomberg
Erdogan Got His Rate Cut and Now the Heat Is on Turkish Banks
Two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised lower interest rates, the central bank delivered, despite raging inflation and a consensus among economists that it should be raising them instead. Next up: getting the country’s banks to cut their lending rates, too.
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg
Turkish Builder Ditched by Rosatom Warns Nuclear Work Is Stalled
Construction of a $20 billion nuclear power project in Turkey has “stalled,” its main contractor IC Holding has warned, after Rosatom Corp. removed it in favor of a local company owned by Russian firms. Time is being lost due to “the Russians’ current stance,” and President Recep Tayyip...
Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground
Australia’s recently announced defence review, intended to be the most thorough in almost four decades, will give us a good idea of how Australia sees its role in an increasingly tense strategic environment. As New Zealand’s only formal military ally, Australia’s defence choices will have significant implications, both for New Zealand and regional geopolitics. There are several areas of contention in the trans-Tasman relationship. One is Australia’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, which clashes with New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance. Another lies in the two countries’ diverging approaches to autonomous weapons systems (AWS), colloquially known as “killer robots”. In general, AWS are considered to...
Bloomberg
One Answer to Europe’s Energy Crisis? More Electric Cars
Paul Kershaw is not a God — that would be his dog, “God” — but he does harness the power of the wind and sun. Every morning at his home near Cambridge in the UK, Kershaw charges up his Nissan Leaf, in part from the 12 turbines at the Red Tile Wind Farm a few miles west and the Ryston Solar Farm a few miles north. Every evening, Kershaw then unleashes that same power to his neighbors, right when they need it most. The 51-year-old, who is retired on disability, only drives his car on occasion — mainly when it’s time to take God on a scenic walk.
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low as Global Markets Turn Risk Off
Cryptocurrencies suffered a sharp selloff as global markets retreated after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to keep raising interest rates until inflation is contained. Bitcoin, the largest virtual coin by market capitalization, tumbled as much as 9.1% to $21,281, its lowest level since late July. Ether and smaller...
The latest polio cases have put the world on alert. Here's what this means for Australia and people travelling overseas
Until recently, polio had only been detected in a handful of countries, thanks to global eradication efforts. But this year’s polio alerts in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel are a reminder that as long as poliovirus is found anywhere, it is a potential problem everywhere. That could include Australia. Here’s what the latest polio cases mean for Australia – including under-vaccinated communities and people travelling internationally. The US case In July this year, a young man in Rockland County, New York, developed paralysis and was diagnosed with polio, the first US case since 2013. He had never been vaccinated against polio, which is...
Bloomberg
Balance of Power Full Show (08/18/2022)
On Bloomberg’s ‘Balance of Power’ with David Westin: Former Federal Reserve Governor Randy Kroszner, discusses Fed monetary policy and inflation; Eswar Prasad, Cornell University Tolani senior professor of trade policy, on crypto oversight; John Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine, on the latest in the Ukraine war; Leslie Kantor, Rutgers School of Public Health, chair & professor, on CDC revamp, monkeypox virus. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Another 75-Basis Point Fed Hike Is Baked in the Cake: Pang
Jason Pang, portfolio manager for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses Fed policy, his views on US treasuries and his investment strategy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Markets: The Close (08/18/2022)
Caroline Hyde, Taylor Riggs and Katie Greifeld bring you the latest news and analysis leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street and discuss Turkey's Central Bank, Jackson Hole, the US housing market, retail earnings and What Americans say about a recession. Guest Today: Dana D'Auria, Envestnet Solutions Group President & Co-CIO, Rebecca Ray, The Conference Board VP of Workforce Research, Bryce Doty, SIT Investment Associates Senior Portfolio Manager, Tom Thorton, Hedge Fund Telemetry Founder and Kristina Hooper, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Your Evening Briefing: US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Fail
The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown looming this time around, mind you, since there hasn’t been the same level of excess and because many of the biggest banks pulled back from mortgages after the financial crisis. But market watchers still expect a string of bankruptcies, and that means a lot of people getting fired.
Bloomberg
Joules' Woes Mount As Consumer Confidence Fades: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Joules Group Plc: The British lifestyle company’s trading has “ softened materially” since its last update as a result of warm and dry weather reducing sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories and as weaker consumer sentiment requires heavy discounting to entice sales.
