signalscv.com
Trash truck forced to dump load due to fire
A trash truck belonging to Burrtec Waste Industries caught fire at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, forcing the truck to dump its load onto the street. The fire occurred on the 26000 block of Avenue Hall in Valencia and, according to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
signalscv.com
Public invited to West Creek play area groundbreaking
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the city. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle. This new play area will include elements that...
signalscv.com
Free tire collection event set for Aug. 27
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot, located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
signalscv.com
Local resident sworn in as CHP officer
Freddie A. De La Cerda, of Santa Clarita, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office. De La Cerda graduated from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 2011. After high school, he earned...
signalscv.com
Two men accused of crimes from the SCV return to court
Two men accused of having committed crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court this week, receiving future court dates to appear once again. A former Saugus High School principal accused of perjury and conflict of interest, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to both charges. Bill Bolde,...
signalscv.com
#QuailFire halted in Castaic, had spread into hills near animal shelter
A brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, with the blaze initially burning a handful of acres and initially threatening structures, including the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to first responders. The fire was reported near the northbound side of Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road at approximately 5:29 p.m.,...
signalscv.com
‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit comes to SCV
The traveling exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be stopping in Santa Clarita on Sept. 24 to pay tribute to the 750 men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces since Sept. 11, 2001. “To help the families in their grief, while...
signalscv.com
Canyon High lockdown raises concerns in parents
Just hours after Canyon High School was briefly locked down on Wednesday while sheriff’s deputies searched for a teen suspected of threatening his mother and stealing her car, parents and school board members discussed the challenges of protecting student safety both on and off campus. Joe Messina, William S....
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita native supports Navy’s ‘Take Charge and Move Out’ mission
TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma – A Santa Clarita native and 2020 California State University graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
signalscv.com
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps launches back-to-school drive for students in need
As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive through Friday, Aug. 26. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
signalscv.com
Man, teenager brawl in social media video
An approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were seen brawling in a video posted to social media, prompting a response Wednesday and a call on the community to provide local law enforcement with information regarding the incident. The video, which circulated on various social media platforms Tuesday evening, shows what...
signalscv.com
Public Health: Hospitalizations, case rates and deaths fall
Deaths, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates have all fallen and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health seems confident this will continue. At the Health Department’s weekly press briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that although transmissions still remain high, Public Health is optimistic about the future.
signalscv.com
Man threatens wife, daughter with gun
A 53-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after brandishing a gun on his wife and daughter, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies initially were responding to...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
signalscv.com
The Cube hosting dual skating competitions
The Cube is hosting the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition this weekend. Events will last until Sunday, running 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We encourage all of our residents to come beat the heat and support our local...
signalscv.com
Choral singing group for older adults ushers in fall season
Santa Clarita-area older adults who love to sing can power up their voices this fall with the Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita at Newhall Church of the Nazarene. What was once an affiliate of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is now an official program of the Annapolis, Maryland, nonprofit that is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of animal abuse
A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse at his residence on the 28800 block of Woodside Drive on June 23 after deputies received reports of him using a cattle prod on his dog, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga...
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife
A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
signalscv.com
The Olde World Emporium shows ‘anyone can be a witch’
Old Town Newhall has been home to an old spirituality practice for three years now, which manifests itself in The Olde World Emporium – witchcraft. The Olde World Emporium was opened in July 2019 by co-founders Dylan Bauer and Cyndi Kuka. Bauer and Kuka saw that Santa Clarita was missing a store like this and interested customers would have to drive all the way down to the San Fernando Valley or Los Angeles to get items for their practice. They wanted to open their shop in a place that would be most convenient for customers.
signalscv.com
13-year-old Kaya Novack sells homemade ice cream to fund her dreams
During the pandemic, many started small businesses, but not many of them were 12 years old. Kaya Novack, a local Santa Clarita teenager, started her small business, Kaya’s Creamery, in 2021. Stuck in a pandemic at only 11 years old, Kaya fell quickly into the pit of boredom. She...
