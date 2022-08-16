Old Town Newhall has been home to an old spirituality practice for three years now, which manifests itself in The Olde World Emporium – witchcraft. The Olde World Emporium was opened in July 2019 by co-founders Dylan Bauer and Cyndi Kuka. Bauer and Kuka saw that Santa Clarita was missing a store like this and interested customers would have to drive all the way down to the San Fernando Valley or Los Angeles to get items for their practice. They wanted to open their shop in a place that would be most convenient for customers.

