If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why
Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Merchant of death' arms dealer Viktor Bout is 'optimistic' about prisoner swap with Brittney Griner - as 77 percent of DailyMail.com readers say in poll that she deserves to remain in jail
The 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer who is due to be swapped for Brittney Griner in a deal between Russia and the US is 'patient' but 'optimistic' that he soon may be freed, DailyMail.com can reveal. Viktor Bout has been in prison in the US since 2010. His reputation for...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Kremlin to U.S.: 'megaphone diplomacy' won't work on Griner swap
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that any talks on a possible prisoner exchange involving U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner needed to be discreet and that "megaphone diplomacy" would not achieve results.
Russia Reveals Thursday Update On Brittney Griner Situation
Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was charged with drug smuggling. The charges came after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location.
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time
WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
NBA・
Brittney Griner's Russian prison described as a 'gulag labour camp'
WNBA champion Brittney Griner is set to serve nine years inside a Russian prison that has been described as resembling the Soviet Union’s notorious 'Gulag system'. If Griner does not win her appeal, the Phoenix Mercury star will serve at a penal colony known for its inhumane conditions. The...
SPORTbible
