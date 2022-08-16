ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Merchant of death' arms dealer Viktor Bout is 'optimistic' about prisoner swap with Brittney Griner - as 77 percent of DailyMail.com readers say in poll that she deserves to remain in jail

The 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer who is due to be swapped for Brittney Griner in a deal between Russia and the US is 'patient' but 'optimistic' that he soon may be freed, DailyMail.com can reveal. Viktor Bout has been in prison in the US since 2010. His reputation for...
Russia Reveals Thursday Update On Brittney Griner Situation

Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was charged with drug smuggling. The charges came after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location.
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time

WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
