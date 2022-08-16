More than 100 Bay Area school board candidates — including some with extreme views — running unopposed

Read full article on original website
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
SFist
SF School Board Now Facing Lawsuit Threat Over Vote To Observe Two Muslim Holidays
The same lawyer who previously sued the San Francisco school board and the school district over a decision to rename dozens of city schools is now threatening to sue again, this time over a vote to close schools on two Muslim holy days. Attorney Paul Scott shared a letter he...
San Francisco could pass a ballot measure no one is pushing for
"There's a lot of weirdness here."
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County clerk-recorder race isn’t for the faint of heart
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 18, 2022) — For most residents, the Contra Costa County clerk-recorder-registrar of voters position seems to get lost in the shuffle of governmental bureaucracy. Every two years or so, they see the return address on election information or they pass through the recorder’s office...
piedmontexedra.com
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
milpitasbeat.com
Mayor Rich Tran withdraws from City Council race
Mayor Rich Tran has withdrawn from the 2022 Milpitas City Council race after announcing his candidacy late last year and then proceeding to actively and publicly support his Council opponents. Today, August 17, marked the close of the Nomination Period for all Council candidates, and the day ended with Tran...
Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse—which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center—received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency
A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Andrew Becker, who is running for mayor, recently told San José Spotlight he erred when he voted to appoint Patrick, who does not live in Santa Clara and actually lives in Mountain View. Planning commissioners are required to live in Santa Clara.
sanbenito.com
Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall. It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth. “Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job...
Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails
On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The Examiner through a public records request show MTA officials quickly...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
piedmontexedra.com
UC proposes changes to how major athletics decisions are made
Prompted by UCLA’s move to the Big Ten conference, the University of California’s central president’s office is proposing a new policy that would limit the ability of individual campuses to make major decisions regarding their athletics program. The policy was presented during a meeting Wednesday of UC’s...
More paid carpool express lanes are coming to Highway 101 in the south Bay Area
About one in five drivers violate these carpool tolls.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
berkeleyside.org
These shuttered Berkeley bakeries found second acts with wholesale business
Berkeley has lost two popular bakeries in recent months: Vital Vittles, which was sold this spring after 46 years in business, and Brazilian Breads, which closed its Berkeley cafe late last month. Both closures were met with much mourning from area residents, who missed Vital Vittles’s hearty and substantial loaves, and Brazilian Breads’s pão de queijo.
calmatters.network
What's it like to serve on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury? Here's a peek behind the curtain
What makes the civil grand jury so grand? It’s the number of people serving on it, said Peter Hertan, a Los Gatos citizen who served two consecutive terms on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury from 2016 to 2018. “‘Grand’ means it’s larger than a normal jury,” Hertan...
'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup
After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
