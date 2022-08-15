Read full article on original website
Roberta Rose — PENDING
Roberta Edmundson Rose, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
James Shaffer — PENDING
James Shaffer, 78, Akron, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Theodore ‘Ted’ Vesa Jr.
Theodore “Ted” Vesa Jr., 77, Columbia City, died at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. He was born March 10, 1945. He married Janet Bock on July 5, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by a brother, David (Patti) Vesa, El...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance a/s/o David and Luann Wendel v. Hoosier Taxi Inc. and Joshua McNeal, $4,835.46. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital,. Christian Jacobs, $8,190.77. Barbara Landry, $1,778.30. Daniel Meza, $1,347.11.
Dorothy Rogers — PENDING
Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Anita Miller
Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950. She is survived by two sisters, Rowena (Darrel) Fourman, Fayetteville, Ga. and Lillian Long, Philippi, W.Va.; and two brothers, Julian Miller, Riverview, Fla. and Stanley (Linda) Miller, North Manchester.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, East Armstrong Road, east of EMS T13 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: Bobbie L. Freese, 20, East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Freese was traveling west on North Armstrong Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
John Stewart — UPDATED
John D. Stewart, 80, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. John was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Gary, the son of the late John Reed Stewart and Angeline Fern (Wickberg) Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and on May 7, 1960,...
Mary Jones
Mary Ann (Hall) Jones, 70, Goshen, formerly of Milford, died early Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Majestic Health Care, Goshen. She was born June 13, 1952, in Elkhart, the daughter of Robert Hall and Evelyn (Parcell) Tschupp. On Feb. 14, 1976, she married Troy D. Jones; he preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2021.
Debra Wilson
Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elizabeth White — UPDATED
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Known to most as Ann, she was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Crawfordsville. She was one of the two children of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Loop. Ann was a 1962 graduate of Warsaw High School, and went on to get her degree from Hanover College, Madison. After college, she furthered her knowledge with a master’s degree in education from the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne. On Dec. 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to James White, and they’ve spent 42 years together .
James Ballinger — UPDATED
James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
Aguillon Sworn In As Warsaw Police Officer
WARSAW — Alvaro A. Aguillon was sworn in as an officer with the Warsaw Police Department during a Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Aug. 19. Mayor Joe Thallemer administered the formal oath of office. Aguillon’s parents, wife, and fellow officers were in attendance to witness the ceremony.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 800 block North Parker Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of found property. Officers with the Winona Lake Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1500 block Park Avenue, Winona Lake....
Jackie Klingerman
Jackie J. Klingerman, 65, Walkerton, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2022. She was born Sep. 24, 1956. On Sep. 13, 1975, she married Curt C. Klingerman; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Christy (Sean) Plunkett, Fort Wayne, Lisa (John) Jolly, Plymouth and Casey (Nick) Knepp, South Bend; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Packer, Sharon Stephens, Vickie Hill, Terri (Ted) Gorski, Debra (Edward) Alrich and Elizabeth (Rocky) Smith; brother, Steve (Leanne) Runyan; and brother-in-law, Randy (Sharon) Klingerman.
James Rowland
James Lee Rowland, 61, North Manchester, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born June 30, 1961. On April 22, 1983, he married Kathleen Sue Bradley; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Ashley L. Slone, Goshen, Chelsey K....
Syracuse Man Receives Local Sentence For Driving Under The Influence
WARSAW — A Syracuse man will serve a three-year sentence locally after driving under the influence and getting into a vehicle accident, resulting in injury to a woman. Donald E. Black, 52, 710 W. Brooklyn St., Syracuse, was charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a level 5 felony.
Richard Rarick
Richard H. Rarick, 81, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. He was born Feb. 25, 1941. On March 21, 1991, he married Sandra J. Fahl; she preceded him in death. Rick is survived by his son, Brian Rarick; daughter, Michelle Rarick; five...
Winona Lake Looks Into Using Bonds For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake is considering using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Winona Lake Town Council had a first reading of two ordinances related to using the bonds for the pavilion. Located along Park Avenue at the site of the former Billy Sunday Tabernacle in town, the pavilion is to contain an ice rink and offer space for concerts and other community events to occur.
Cathryn Beiswanger
Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
