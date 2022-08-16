PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso watched his latest milestone home run land 353 feet away in the third row of the left field seats to put the New York Mets in control and a rare setback well behind them. Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. “It’s great,” Alonso said of his big numbers. “But also, I’m just trying to do the best I can to help this team win.” Unassuming, perhaps. But Alonso is paid to hit, not fill the notebook.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO