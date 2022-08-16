Read full article on original website
Related
Most electric cars are quiet. But Dodge says its future electric muscle car will be super loud
Dodge, famous for offering cars with big and powerful V8 engines, is phasing out some of its iconic, gas-powered muscle cars in favor of electric power. To ease fans into this new era, the company has opted to mimic some muscle car sensations — including shifting gears and a loud exhaust — in an electric concept car it unveiled on Wednesday.
Guy Turns Hellcat Into Mad Max Tribute
When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Dodge plans special Charger, Challenger editions as company gears up for production end
This is a big week for Dodge. After welcoming more than 40,000 people — a one-day record — for Saturday's Roadkill Nights legal street drag racing event in Pontiac, Dodge was set to launch three nights of vehicle unveilings beginning Monday. Past executive comments and the hints supplied...
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Watch the Moment Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Is Hit by an Impatient Lambo Driver
I'm really glad I'm not the driver of that Lamborghini.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0