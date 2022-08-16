ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
