Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One hurt in South Memphis shooting

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Person
Austin Peay
WREG

Shots exchanged with police; Man arrested after barricade situation

UPDATE: Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Marvin Conley. He has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police near […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southaven police searching for runaway teen

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
