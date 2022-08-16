Read full article on original website
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
One hurt in South Memphis shooting
The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
Police searching for missing mother and child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
Suspect identified in overnight shootout with Memphis police at hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a shooting overnight Wednesday that injured one person escalated to a shootout with police after the suspect locked himself inside a hotel room and fired shots at officers from inside. Police said it happened at 1:15 a.m. at Real Value Inn at 3896...
McDonald’s employee leaves 1-year-old in hot car while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee has been charged after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work. Managers at the McDonald’s located on US Highway 51 in North Memphis told police that 29-year-old Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police said it wasn’t […]
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
6 people shot, including juvenile, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
Dramatic video captures moment MPD officers and man exchange gunfire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that leads to officers firing shots at a suspect. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers...
McDonald’s employee pulls gun on customer during argument over order, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee was placed behind bars after Memphis police said he pulled a gun on two customers. Willie Webster Jr., 32, was working at the McDonald’s on the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue early in the morning on August 18. Court records said...
Shots exchanged with police; Man arrested after barricade situation
UPDATE: Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Marvin Conley. He has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police near […]
Memphis Police car crashes into home in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car crashed into a home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Frayser. FOX13 was there and saw the squad car crashed into the side of the home on Whitney Avenue, right across the street from Grandview Heights Middle School. School was in session...
Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
Man found dead in Parkway Village overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found dead in a car. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street for a suspicious car at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene. According...
Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Southaven police searching for runaway teen
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
