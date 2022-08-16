Read full article on original website
Giuliani subject of criminal probe into 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, prosecutors informed attorneys for the former New York mayor on Monday. The revelation that Giuliani, an outspoken Trump...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown,...
Delaware man dead after ramming car into US Capitol barrier, firing shots, police say
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Police on Sunday identified the man who they say drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol before fatally shooting himself. U.S. Capitol Police said Richard York III, 29, of Delaware is dead. Why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex is still unclear.
Michigan GOP governor candidate slams controversial teacher training on gender identity
LANSING, MICH. (TND) — Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running to become Michigan's next governor, took aim at the Michigan Department of Education Monday over a controversial training video encouraging teachers to conceal students' gender identities from parents. The training video, first reported by The Daily Caller, features insight...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — They hail from their states' most prominent Republican families. They have been among the GOP's sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump. And after the Jan. 6 insurrection, they supported his impeachment. But for all their similarities, the political fortunes of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski...
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
