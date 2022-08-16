It’s almost back to school time, and folks in Carlton County are gearing up. Volunteers spent Wednesday putting together the donated supplies. Crimsen Hanson, a teacher, shared, “It’s so important for kids to feel like they start the year with what they need. These are just really difficult times. For a kid to come into the classroom not having what they need, I think that just makes them feel vulnerable and bad about themselves and we don’t want any kid to feel like they don’t have what they need.”

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO