New affordable housing is currently underway in Duluth
There is a new affordable housing development currently under construction. The Brewery Creek Terrace housing complex with take the place of the abounded housing building on Fourth Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues East. “There will be several units in this building that are affordable to folks that are on...
White Coat Ceremony Class of 2026
The Association of American Medical Colleges published data in 2020 that we could see a shortage of 55,100 to 139,00 physicians by 2033. However the future is bright as a new generation of Doctor’s crossed the stage for the White Coat Ceremony for the University of Minnesota Duluth today.
Returning sacred land to The Fond du Lac Band
A homecoming celebration for the Fond du Lac band. The returning of Wisconsin Point sacred burial grounds. In total, 1.6 acres are being returned to Fond du Lac. 1.4 acres at St. Francis and .2 acres at Wisconsin Point burial grounds. “The holistic pieces that it is a resting place...
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
Back to school supply drive in Carlton County combines resources
It’s almost back to school time, and folks in Carlton County are gearing up. Volunteers spent Wednesday putting together the donated supplies. Crimsen Hanson, a teacher, shared, “It’s so important for kids to feel like they start the year with what they need. These are just really difficult times. For a kid to come into the classroom not having what they need, I think that just makes them feel vulnerable and bad about themselves and we don’t want any kid to feel like they don’t have what they need.”
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Duluth Police help raise money for Minnesota Special Olympics
Dunkin’ Donuts collaborated with Duluth Law Enforcement, and the Special Olympics to help raise funds for both volunteers and athletes. Not only did Duluth Police Department helped raised money, but Minnesota State Troopers also helped raise money. “A couple of years ago, since I did the torch run, I...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
The Vatican Unveiled at the DECC this weekend
Shards of what is believed to be the cross of Jesus Christ, clothing worn by Pope John Paul II, and the crucifix that hung around Mother Teresa’s neck are all spending the weekend in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the DECC. The “Vatican Unveiled” exhibit opens at 9 a.m....
Another successful Kids, Cops, and Cars event
The rain held off at Bayfront for a fun community get together on Thursday. Families filled the park for the annual Kids, Cops, and Cars event put on by Duluth Police. It showcases multiple law enforcement and first responder vehicles for the community to explore. Police said it’s also an...
Sand Lake Shuffle returns, but in new location
Organizers of the Sand Lake Shuffle are excited the event is returning for the first time since the pandemic started. It has a new location this time though, at Olcott Park in Virginia. The fundraiser supports cancer patients and survivors and their families on the Range. Greg Ranta and Rose...
The impact of paying an increased fee for youth hockey
Youth hockey is a big staple in the northland! There are seven facilities housing 24 outdoor hockey rinks around Duluth, and volunteers maintain all of them. Bob Nygaard, executive director of the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, talks about the maintenance that is done to get those rinks ready for and doing the season.
Park service shares action items to address concerns in Voyageurs National Park
To address concerns from resort owners and residents about policing in Voyageurs National Park, the superintendent released a list of action items. Superintendent Bob DeGross released the letter last week. It thanked those who participated in recent listening sessions. And he wrote that he recognizes there are opportunities to improve communication with park visitors, neighbors, and area business owners.
Barricade suspect in custody
A 22-year old man was taken into custody Thursday night after barricading himself in a West Duluth home. Duluth Police say the armed individual barricaded himself inside a building on the 5800 block of Cody street. Around 9:00 p.m. police took the 22-year-old male into custody without incident. Police have...
UMD names Forrest Karr next Director of Athletics
On Wednesday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) announced Forrest Karr as their next Director of Athletics. He takes over for Josh Berlo who stepped down from the role this June after serving in it since 2013. Karr has worked in collegiate athletics for 20 years spending 17 of them...
Justin Liles: Drier air set to return this weekend
A slow moving low will pushing through the region will create more showers and thunderstorms this evening. As the low moves southeast into southern Minnesota tonight, the showers will likely continue up north in areas that have a bit of rain earlier this week. Nett Lake, Orr and Lake Kabetogama are the areas to see additional heavy rain and possible flooding.
Huskies drop league championship to Kalamazoo Growlers for program’s 4th runner-up finish
Thursday night the Duluth Huskies fell to the Kalamazoo Growlers 8-3 in the 2022 Northwoods League Championship game held at Wade Stadium. It marked the program’s fourth league title appearance and now fourth runner-up finish. By the top of the sixth the Growlers already held a 7-0 lead. Then...
