Relationship Advice

E! News

Watch This Married at First Sight Astrologer Predict the Cast's Future

Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. The future is looking bright for the Married at First Sight cast. As viewers continue watching season 15 of Lifetime's long-running reality show, many are sharing predictions about which couples will stay married once Decision Day comes around. But before fans make their final guesses, they may want to see what astrologer and psychic medium Jessica Lanyadoo has to say.
The List

Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette's Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year

A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn't Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
bravotv.com

Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, "Fabulous" Family Trip

The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
UPI News

Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy

July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

