Man who punched Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant slapped with hefty fine
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Danny De Gracia: Oahu Traffic is Making Us Miserable. We Deserve Better
The last few days on Oahu have been a traffic apocalypse. Things were especially heinous for West Oahu drivers on Wednesday as accidents on H-1 ground traffic to a halt both in the morning commute, and the late afternoon drive home. Not only do incidents like these make motorists late...
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak. Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rodney Medeiros died in August 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Koolau Ranch, the sprawling property owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. His family is now suing the Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land, LLC, claiming negligence and wrongful death. Medeiros, 70,...
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the past 12 years, Dave and Judy Anderson start their days at their favorite beach park -- not just to get some sun, but to do their part to beautify their piece of paradise. After both retiring as commanders in the U.S. Navy, the Andersons moved...
'A game of numbers' | How Craigslist scammers are using identity theft tactics
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rental in the Craigslist post looks like a deal. Free parking in Waikiki, it advertises. A 1 bedroom condo is listed a half block from the beach at $50 per night.
Man, 49, in serious condition after stabbing in Waipahu; Honolulu police investigating
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent stabbing in the Waipahu area, early Friday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called out to the scene near Waipahu Street and Leoku Street around 3 a.m.
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Oceanographers have a...
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
Woman hospitalized in Waianae attempted murder case
The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged assault on Friday night in Waianae.
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
