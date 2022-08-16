ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping

His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Work between Middle Street and the downtown area has been stalled for about a year due to problems in relocating the utilities. Oceanographers have...
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
