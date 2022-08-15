When it comes to exploring majors and careers, students are encouraged to connect with the Career Center early and often! Often, the best first step is to explore options that interest students. Many students believe that their major locks them into a career that aligns, but this is not necessarily true. Students may choose to pursue a linear career path (when a lifelong career is directly related to their major) or they might consider a non-linear career path (they may or may not pursue a career related to their major after college, and may even change career several times). Both paths lead to wonderful and fulfilling careers! No matter where you are in your journey, we can help you take the next step!

