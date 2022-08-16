ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
