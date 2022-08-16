Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
itechpost.com
Dead Island 2 is Set for February 2023 Release — Is It Possible to Preorder Now?
On February 2023, Dead Island 2 will finally be available, nine years after its first announcement, and Preorders for it are presently being accepted on Amazon. Dead Island 2 Will Be Available in 2023 After Nine Years of Development. Dead Island 2 will be released on February 3, nine years...
itechpost.com
Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23
Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
itechpost.com
Amazon Ring Android App Flaw Could Let Hackers Access Camera Footage — Has a Patch Been Released?
After Amazon-owned Ring had an opportunity to address a flaw in May discreetly, Checkmarx reported the bug that could watch a customer's recorded camera footage. Checkmarx Uncovered a Security Weakness From Amazon's Ring App. Security researchers discovered a method to see a user's Ring security camera video earlier this year...
Comments / 0