wgel.com
County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More
The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township. They also amended an ordinance...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board To Meet Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. Items on the agenda include ratification of the Greenville Education Association contract, discussion of a tentative budget and setting a date for a budget hearing, an update about long-term substitutes, bids for supplies, and personnel.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
wgel.com
Clinton County General Projects Show Results
The Clinton County General Projects Show was on June 26 at the District 12 Elementary School in Breese. This event consists of all projects not including live animals. The following awards consist of State Fair Delegates as well as State Fair Alternates. State Fair Delegates had the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 12.
wgel.com
Police Commissioners Meeting Wednesday
The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners meets Wednesday, August 17 at 4 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. The board will consider the final eligibility list for future police officers.
wgel.com
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck
The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
belleville.net
Applications Are Being Accepted for Several Positions Within the City
Applications are being accepted for a Full-time Fire Chief and several Seasonal Park Maintenance Positions. View detailed job descriptions for these positions and apply online via the link below.
wgel.com
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant
The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
wgel.com
Deer Hunter Course August 27-28
Area residents are invited to learn the basic principles of safe hunting by attending a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course. It will be held Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 at the Bond County VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
wgel.com
FCC Applications – Greenville Illinois News – WGEL Radio
On August 15, 2022, Bond Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of WGEL(FM) 101.7 mHz, Greenville, IL and W280DR, 103.9 mHz, Greenville, IL filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for transfer of control. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and...
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
advantagenews.com
Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday
There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 School Board Acts On Personnel Matters
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and handled several personnel matters. Letters of resignation were accepted from Tricia Stephens as a junior high teacher, Amanda Kuhlman as high school student council sponsor, Michelle Kessler as student advisor, Aristede Ephron as high school boys basketball head coach and Jarrett Barnes as high school boys basketball assistant coach.
wgel.com
Greenville Library Celebrating Thrift Shop Day
The Greenville Public Library is celebrating the local thrift shop today (Wednesday, August 17). Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. She said thrift shops are like a playground game of “Find the Treasure.” In celebration of the occasion, everyone who visits the library will have the chance to register two win a $10 gift certificate to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
wgel.com
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC
John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
wgel.com
WNV Confirmed In Clinton County
The Clinton County Health Department has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus. The Health Department collected several positive mosquito batches on August 15, from Rural Trenton, Germantown and Bartelso in Clinton County. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito,...
advantagenews.com
Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
Plans were unveiled Monday afternoon for a $21 million investment in downtown Alton. John Simmons of AltonWorks said the Wedge Innovation Center will be located in the former Wedge Bank, built in 1904. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined with local dignitaries at the ceremony. Pritzker announced $3 million is coming from...
