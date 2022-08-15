Read full article on original website
Internships
An internship is the most impactful experience a student can undertake while in college. Internships provide the opportunity to test out a potential industry of interest, meet people in the field, and apply classroom learning in the real world. Set up an appointment with the Career Center to update your resume, work on your cover letter, practice interviewing, and more to make sure you stand out as a candidate.
Student Employment
Nearly 1000 students are employed on campus every semester. On-campus student employment positions can be found in almost every department on campus. Positions are posted year-round, but the majority of openings occur at the beginning of the fall semester. The Career Center is here to support students and supervisors throughout the student employment experience. The Student Employment Policy was updated in Spring 2022.
Interview Skills
Interviewing is a part of the screening process for every job, and it’s a crucial step in selling your skills and experiences. No matter what your comfort level is with interviewing, the Career Center can help you practice and prepare! Let us provide you with an overview of what to expect or do a mock interview with a Career Coach!
Major & Career Exploration
When it comes to exploring majors and careers, students are encouraged to connect with the Career Center early and often! Often, the best first step is to explore options that interest students. Many students believe that their major locks them into a career that aligns, but this is not necessarily true. Students may choose to pursue a linear career path (when a lifelong career is directly related to their major) or they might consider a non-linear career path (they may or may not pursue a career related to their major after college, and may even change career several times). Both paths lead to wonderful and fulfilling careers! No matter where you are in your journey, we can help you take the next step!
Resume and Cover Letter Building
Knowing the basics of crafting a quality resume is an essential lifelong skill. Resumes help you tell your career story, and demonstrate how your experiences, strengths, and skills fit the needs of a particular opportunity. Given this, you should tailor your resume to each job that you are applying for and highlight the specific skills that are needed for that job.
