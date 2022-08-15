Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck
The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
Radio Business Report
Kennedys Keep WGEL In The Family
It’s known around town for “The Best Country in the Country.” And, chances are things will stay that way for WGEL-FM and an FM translator sibling serving the community of Greenville, Ill. The Kennedy family is keeping the facility, with a generational pass-down in progress.
wgel.com
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC
John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
wgel.com
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant
The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois
The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
wgel.com
Shining Star Day Care Fundraiser Cookout & Open House
The new daycare in Greenville is holding a fundraiser and open house on Saturday, August 20. Shining Star Day Care Center opened June 22 and is in operation at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, 501 North Idler Lane. Wes Pourchot and crew will have a fundraising cookout for Shining Star...
advantagenews.com
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
wgel.com
FCC Applications – Greenville Illinois News – WGEL Radio
On August 15, 2022, Bond Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of WGEL(FM) 101.7 mHz, Greenville, IL and W280DR, 103.9 mHz, Greenville, IL filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for transfer of control. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and...
wgel.com
Wall & Wade To Receive Aviation Honor
Two Greenville pilots will be honored Saturday, August 20 at the Greenville Airport for their years in aviation. Jerry Wall and Marlin Wade will be presented the Wright Brothers Master Pilots Award by the Federal Aviation Administration for over 50 years of aviation experience. Marlin Wade enlisted in the U.S....
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
wgel.com
Udell V. Cook
Udell V. Cook, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Isaac and Stella (nee Frey) Cook. On Saturday, October 17, 1953, he married Kathryn A....
wgel.com
Clinton County General Projects Show Results
The Clinton County General Projects Show was on June 26 at the District 12 Elementary School in Breese. This event consists of all projects not including live animals. The following awards consist of State Fair Delegates as well as State Fair Alternates. State Fair Delegates had the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 12.
advantagenews.com
Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday
There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
wgel.com
Neal D. Weiss
Neal D. Weiss, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at deceased’s residence in Highland, IL. He was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Vallie and Rose (nee Korte) Weiss. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Highland, IL.
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Beach Boys play the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Aug. 21, 1977. On that day, the Beach Boys played the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
