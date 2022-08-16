Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
What we already know about Apple Watch Series 8
You don’t have to wait until September to get the details on the next-gen Apple Watch. Many of them leaked out already. Here’s what to expect out of the upcoming Series 8, and a new “extreme sports” Apple Watch. An updated Apple Watch SE is also supposedly in the offing.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
Apple Hacking Alert: How to Update iOS and Mac Devices to Keep Data Safe
Apple warned users that hackers may have actively exploited security vulnerabilities on devices.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15: Everything we know so far
IPhone 15 leaks have already started to trickle in with a handful of intriguing rumors regarding what we can expect from Apple in 2023. If you can’t wait that long, check out our iPhone 14 hub as that phone is likely just around the corner. As we are more...
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
Panic for iPhone owners as ‘Apple’s plot to add controversial feature’ leaked
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
iPhone 14 release date might be much earlier than expected
The iPhone 14 should hit stores by the end of next month, and we no longer worry about potential release date delays. Apple would have mentioned any launch issues during its June quarterly earnings call a few weeks ago, as it did with the iPhone 12 two years ago. We...
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 1