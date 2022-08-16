Read full article on original website
Nord environmentally friendly graphite body woodless pencils
Designers, artists, engineers and sketchers may be interested in a new range of graphite body woodless pencils called Nord. The environmental design of the pencils has been created to “avoid pencil-making from becoming another grievance for the nature, we created Nord, woodless pencils” says Nord. Specially priced early...
Lumos Firefly bike light system brake, indicators and magnetic mounts
Cyclists may be interested in a new bike light system called the Lumos Firefly which has raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter thanks to nearly 4,000 backers with still 59 days remaining on its campaign. The unique bike light system features turn signals, brake lights, synchronized flashing and magnetic mounting. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard
Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
ADATA XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans
ADATA has this week week introduced its new XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans equipped with patented dual-layer design for maximum cooling performance says ADATA. The Main Blade and Booster Blade work in conjunction to enhance airflow and static pressure, while minimizing wind resistance. This allows the fan to deliver superior cooling results while also keeping the noise to a minimum.
Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
Crucoon inflatable tent features air beam technology
Anyone searching for a convenient shelter to help protect them from the elements while out and about may be interested in the Crucoon. A lightweight inflatable tent that features a water resistant exterior and air beam technology, enabling it to be set out in less than 60 seconds. Launched by...
HyperJuice 245w GaN charger and 245w USB-C battery pack
HyperX has today introduced two new additions to its range of charging accessories in the form of the HyperJuice 245 W GaN Desktop Charger and 245 W USB-C Battery Pack. Originally launched via a successful crowdfunding campaign and brought to life thanks to over 5000 backers and generating over $1 million in funding the 245w GaN charger and 245w USB-C battery pack are now available to purchase directly from the official HyperX online store priced at $200 and $250 respectively. Check out the full specifications for both listed below.
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026
Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below. The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.
CARS・
Mercedes EQE EV interior revealed
Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about its new EQE Electric Vehicle, the company has released the first photo of the interior of the car. The new Mercedes EQE will be unveiled later this year and now we have some details about what technology will be inside the car.
CARS・
Life is Strange remaster collection for Nintendo Switch arrives on September 27th
Following a last-minute delay earlier in the year, the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will arrive on September 27th. The bundle is now titled the “Arcadia Bay Collection” on Switch and it brings together enhanced versions of the first two entries in the adventure series.
Raspberry Pi cluster using DeskPi Super6c Mini ITX motherboard
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new video created by Raspberry Pi aficionado Jeff Geerling, during which he investigates creating a six mini PC Raspberry Pi cluster using the DeskPi Super6c Mini ITX motherboard complete with six SSD drives on the bottom. The Raspberry Pi cluster uses the Compute Module 4 and has been housed in a Goodisory MX01 Mini ITX case.
Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires
Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.
Tripper 40L modular backpack system
A new modular backpack system has launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Tripper a “go anywhere do anything bad and smart packing tools” combination. The range of bags feature antitheft designs and the main backpack offers 40L of storage together with a separate shoe compartment and is constructed from water resistant material finished with YKK Zippers and RFID shielding technology.
