ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rldTS_0hImcDn500

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- More than 80 minors were rescued this month amid a two-week nationwide operation focused on locating victims of sex trafficking, authorities said.

The annual FBI-led Operation Cross Country is a nationwide campaign that seeks to identity and locate victims of sex trafficking, and was held during the first two-weeks of this month and involved some 200 state, local and federal partners.

In announcing the results of the operation on Monday, the FBI said law enforcement agents rescued 84 minors who were either victims of child sex trafficking or sexual exploitation.

An additional 37 missing children were also found during the operation, authorities said.

The FBI said the average age of the victims found was 15.5 years old with the youngest victim being 11.

"Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "Unfortunately, such crimes -- against both adults and children -- are far more common than most people realize.

"As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims and raise awareness of the exploitation [of] our most vulnerable populations."

Agents also identified or arrested 85 people on suspicion of committing child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.

Among the investigations, authorities located 19 missing children and arrested four traffickers in Atlanta alone.

"The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

According to the Human Trafficking Institute, which seeks to stamp out modern slavery, there were 449 victims identified in human trafficking cases filed last year in the United States, with minors accounting for 57% of all victims.

In sex trafficking cases, minors accounted for 66% of all victims, the institute said.

Michelle DeLaune, president and chief executive of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said that the success of Operation Cross Country proves what she sees every day, which is that "children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs and even family members.

"We're proud to support the FBI's efforts to prioritize the safety of children," DeLaune said. "This national operation highlights the need for all child-serving professionals to continue to focus on the wellbeing of children and youth to prevent them being targeted in the first place."

Comments / 20

Stephen Barrett
3d ago

Awsome; that’s what the FBI is supposed to be doing; not a demeaning and degrading attack on political opponents...

Reply(6)
15
Guest
3d ago

Thank goodness. Keep up the good work. So many minors need to be protected and found.

Reply
9
Benjamin Loomis
3d ago

This is what happens when you have an open border with no background checks to the people that are illegally crossing so you don’t know who they are and you have woke prosecutors who won’t keep criminals like this in jail it’ll all revolving door and not prosecuting them to the extent of the law

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Fbi#Children And Youth#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Operation Cross Country
truecrimedaily

Ala. man sentenced for strangling mother to death because he was upset she spent inheritance

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally strangling his mother in March 2017 because she spent his father's inheritance. According to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Clark Raines strangled his mother, Kay Raines, "face-to-face" and buried her in a shallow grave. After committing the crime, Clarke used his mother's credit cards and sold her belongings.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy